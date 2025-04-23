The Familymakers’ Show is a free event supporting the path to LGBTQIA+ parenthood

Parenthood is never one-size-fits-all, and for LGBTQIA+ people, the journey can look especially unique. That’s where The Familymakers’ Show 2025 comes in – a one-day, free event created to support, inform and empower those on the path to starting or growing a family.

Happening on Saturday 10 May at the Hilton Brighton Metropole, this one-day event brings together the UK’s top fertility experts, clinics and services under one roof.

The event is a reimagining of the much-loved Alternative Families Show, now hosted by London Women’s Clinic in collaboration with DIVA Magazine. It’s all about opening up access to parenthood for queer people, single women, and anyone taking a non-traditional path to building a family.

Across the day, you’ll hear from LGBTQIA+ parents sharing their journeys, alongside panels and talks led by fertility professionals covering everything from donor insemination and egg freezing to surrogacy and reciprocal IVF. These sessions aim to demystify the process, address common questions, and provide practical steps tailored to your own situation – whether you’re exploring options solo or with a partner.

You’ll also have the chance to connect directly with a host of specialists, including teams from Kind IVF, London Sperm Bank, London Egg Bank, and Egg Freezing – You Do You. Exhibitors will be on hand throughout the day to talk you through treatment options, legal considerations, emotional support, and much more.

While the science is important, The Familymakers’ Show is just as much about real stories, real communities and the real possibilities available to LGBTQIA+ people today. The show’s theme, Raising Tomorrow, reflects a growing movement: one where queer families are celebrated, not sidelined.

Tickets are free but limited, so make sure to reserve your spot now using the link below, and don’t miss your chance to be part of this empowering day. Whether you’re curious, committed or somewhere in between, this is your invitation to see what your future could possibly hold…