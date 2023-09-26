The Bowflex Max Trainer M9 is the perfect home gym addition

If you want a cross-trainer style piece of kit but one which is much more compact, look no further than the Max Trainer M9 from Bowflex. Though much smaller than the standard elliptical or stepper, it has all the combined benefits of both machines. The space-saving frame means you can fit it into any home, and the integrated transport wheels mean it’s easy to move around, so you can store it away when needed.

The 10.1” JRNY™ console provides a personalised fitness experience that analyses your fitness level, guides you through daily adaptive workouts, and lets you choose from trainer-led videos, scenic destinations that match your speed and more (JRNY™ app subscription required). There’s something for everyone, with enough choice to allow you to change your workouts so you never get bored.

You can keep track of your workouts or even watch Netflix on the built-in touchscreen (Image: Provided)

You can also view your workout metrics from the JRNY™ console or download the JRNY™ app to your device. Smarter, personalised interval training makes even the shortest workouts count. Watch your Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video accounts on the HD touchscreen (streaming subscriptions not included), keeping track of your workout metrics without toggling between screens.

The Max Trainer M9 also features speakers, so no headphones required (Image: Provided)

Or immerse yourself in the experience and explore the world from the comfort of your home with global routes that auto-adjust in real time to match your speed. Add a soundtrack of your choice and blast your tunes through the in-console speakers, which deliver crisp, clear sound – no headphones are needed here!

Invest in your fitness

The M9’s 20 resistance levels are adjustable via the steel resistance dial, positioned near the stationary grips with integrated contact heart rate monitors. The handlebars offer four different hand positions to alter upper body engagement, while oversized textured pedals provide secure feet placement as you stride.

This amazing trainer features unlimited uer profiles and a USB charging port (Image: Provided)

What’s more, the M9 also includes a Bluetooth® Heart Rate Armband for precise readings. Other features include an integrated media shelf, a water bottle holder, unlimited user profiles and a USB charging port. So, you have no excuse not to keep going and going and going!

Invest in your fitness with this amazing trainer from a well-known and reliable brand. Available now at fitness store for £2,399.00.