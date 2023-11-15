TENGA FLIP ZERO GRAVITY EV review: Out of this world

Like practically any adult, I enjoy the pleasure that comes from masturbation – and participate in this activity as often as my schedule allows. However, the TENGA FLIP ZERO GRAVITY EV may have rendered the classic one-handed routine obsolete – it’s just that good.

Unboxing the TENGA FLIP ZERO GRAVITY EV feels like I’m unwrapping a fancy gadget from the future. This may be a male masturbator, but it looks and feels more like a premium Bluetooth speaker. It also comes with a charging cradle, which wouldn’t raise eyebrows if left next to the bed.

Using the TENGA FLIP ZERO GRAVITY EV is like trading walking for a high-powered motorcycle. Sure, you still get from point A to point B. But with a motorcycle, the ride is faster (if you choose), smoother and way more thrilling.

This is how it felt to use the TENGA FLIP ZERO GRAVITY EV. It was like going from mono to stereo, from VHS to Blu-ray, from instant coffee to artisanal brew.

“It took my sensual experiences from mundane to mind-blowing”

Up until now, I’d only tried more basic toys for my solo pleasure rides. They got the job done, but never got close to this one. The FLIP ZERO GRAVITY EV took my sensual experiences from mundane to mind-blowing.

The TENGA FLIP ZERO GRAVITY EV comes with a handy charging cradle (Image: TENGA)

With its soft elastomer sleeve and flip-open design, this toy handled like a luxury vehicle. Though it looks high-tech, you simply open the toy, spread some lube inside it (and on yourself), close it back up, insert and go.

Insertion was seamless and clean thanks to the leak-proof entry point and provided lube. Inside, the exotic textured lining started massaging me immediately with every stroke, sending tingles through my entire body.

“The random pulse mode kept me guessing when the next wave of pleasure would hit”

The “EV” stands for “electronic vibrations,” with two built-in motors providing an extra layer of pleasure that other male masturbators just don’t provide.

The toy has several stimulating surfaces that increase pleasure during use (Image: TENGA)

When the customisable vibrations kicked in, it was like hitting the nitrous switch. Their intensity built from a purr to an earth-shattering roar, sending me hurtling into ecstasy. The random pulse mode kept me guessing when the next wave of pleasure would hit.

TENGA FLIP ZERO GRAVITY EV specs

Run time: Approx. 40 min. (Full Power)

Charging time: Approx. 90 min

Five vibration modes: Low/High/Pulse/Swap/Random

Waterproof body and slide arms

Materials: Elastomer/PP/ABS/Silicone/PC/Li-ion Polymer Battery

The FLIP ZERO’s stroking motions are the perfect cruise control to complement the vibrations. You can manually “shift gears” by controlling the speed, or let the built-in motors propel you effortlessly along. Either way, each slick glide feels like racing down an open highway of bliss. Afterwards, clean up was simple – you just rinse it with soap under the tap and leave it to air dry. You can then pop it on the charger ready for the next time.

The TENGA FLIP ZERO GRAVITY EV comes in both black and white and is easy to clean (Image: TENGA)

After taking this baby for a spin, mundane solo trips just won’t cut it anymore. The FLIP ZERO GRAVITY EV has spoiled me for life with its otherworldly euphoria. This male toy is built for thrills – take it for a test drive and your sex life will never feel the same. Now I can’t wait to try it on someone else…

Get 15% off with our exclusive Tenga discount code

The TENGA FLIP ZERO GRAVITY EV is available now from the UK Tenga store from £200. What’s more, you can get a massive 15 percent off the TENGA FLIO ZERO GRAVITY EV by adding the exclusive discount code ATTITUDE15 at checkout. The code is valid until 15 Dec, 2024.