Standard Chartered Bank exec on encouraging diverse perspectives

“Diversity of thought is critical. It’s important to add all minority groups, and the LGBTQ+ perspective adds another lived experience that brings value to both the business and whatever decisions one is making.” Roberto Hoornweg, global head of financial markets at Standard Chartered Bank and the global sponsor of SC Pride, spoke to myGwork about the role of a vocal ally in the progression of LGBTQ+ rights in the workplace.

From a very young age, Roberto became familiar with the idea of different cultures, identities and life experiences. Growing up in Rome with his Dutch father and Italian mother, who both worked for the United Nations, he found that he was living a dual life. One set in Rome, with friends and neighbors rooted firmly in a traditional Italian culture and lifestyle, and the other more global with greater exposure to worldwide experiences through an international education and his parents’ social circles. Not only did this normalise diverse cultures for Roberto at a particularly formative age, but it was also the beginning of a lifelong passion.

“I was very fortunate and very privileged to travel a lot”

“It was a little bit of an atypical upbringing, but I think I was very fortunate and very privileged to travel a lot because of my parents’ jobs,” he explained. “And that passion has stayed with me – I’ve been to 108 countries now, and it’s something I will keep doing for the rest of my life. I still get very, very excited if I’m in a new place or a new city, and I try to explore as much as I can.”

The exposure to diverse life experiences didn’t stop at nationality, though. He recounted his first memory of LGBTQ+ identities, when he met his father’s younger brother who identified as gay. Despite the social politics of the time, Roberto’s parents were completely and unequivocally accepting of his uncle’s same sex partnership, immediately normalizing the concept of LGBTQ+ relationships for their son. Roberto’s half-brother’s mindset also made a huge impact on how he viewed diverse identities throughout his life.

“They love each other; they’re a couple”

“My father’s younger brother was a gay man who lived with another man in Holland, and we’d go and stay there. It was the most normal thing in the world. When I asked about it, my father and my mother just explained “they love each other; they’re a couple,” and that was that.

“When I was born, I had a half-brother that I very much love and admire, and his experience was totally ‘anything goes’ because of how we grew up. He said, ‘The world is very serious, and none of these issues bear judgement’. One can argue the politics of late 60s, early 70s Holland all day long, the liberalization of a variety of things, but that’s the perspective I grew up with. It was just the way it was.”

Culture of open collaboration and innovation

During his career in finance, Roberto has always been fortunate to work under managers who fostered a culture of open collaboration and innovation. To this day, he values the open-door policy that his mentors embraced, where ideas were welcomed regardless of their source. This approach not only empowered the ambitious, but also encouraged diversity of thought and creativity before these concepts became more broadly embraced across the industry.

One of Roberto’s first major active attempts to improve diversity and inclusion came about when he recognised the importance of promoting gender equality within the workplace. He acknowledged that, while he does not agree with quotas, he appreciates the wider impact targets can have in creating a mindset shift. By setting targets for promotions and increasing the representation of women in senior positions, the recruitment process becomes more inclusive. Roberto has witnessed firsthand the positive effect that a team with more women in managerial roles can have on a company’s success.

Encouraging the inclusion of diverse perspectives

Soon after this, Roberto shifted the focus to providing inclusive strategies for all identities, including the LGBTQ+ community. He believes that these perspectives bring a wealth of lived experiences that enhance decision-making processes and overall business operations. By encouraging the inclusion of diverse perspectives, companies can tap into a broader range of insights and ensure a more comprehensive understanding of their customers’ needs.

“Diversity of thought is critical; it’s important to include all minority groups and the LGBTQ+ perspective adds another viewpoint or lived experience that brings value to the business and whatever decisions one is making.”

“Diversity of thought is critical” (Image: Provided)

Recognising the risks of creating an echo chamber within the network, Standard Chartered approached Roberto to become the global sponsor of SC Pride, in order to provide an external perspective from someone outside the community who has a passion for inclusion. Since then, Roberto has worked closely with members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies on supporting progressive programmes and legislation within the company. For example, the bank recently announced enhanced parental leave benefits to offer a global minimum of 20 weeks’ leave for new parents – irrespective of gender, relationship status or how a child comes to permanently join a family.

Opposite of exclusion

Finding it challenging to define ‘inclusion’, Roberto believes it is easier to think of a culture that is the ‘opposite of exclusion’. Creating an inclusive environment means actively ensuring equity for all. It means embracing diversity of thought, maintaining a culture of respect, and actively seeking out perspectives from a range of backgrounds. Inclusion, for Roberto, is about creating an environment where everyone can thrive and contribute to their fullest potential.

Roberto’s experiences, beliefs, and innovative strategies have positioned him as a leader dedicated to breaking down barriers and fostering an inclusive environment. Through being open to diverse perspectives, he aims to cultivate an industry that not only reflects the world we live in, but also promotes innovation and excellence. Roberto’s continued efforts show that actively striving for inclusivity can create a financial landscape that thrives on the strength of all its participants, not just a select few.

