‘Let people know where you are, that you’re safe’: LGBTQ travellers share top solo travel tips

LGBTQ travel aficionados gathered in sunny Edinburgh, Scotland last night (Monday 17 March 2025) to talk solo travel and more for the launch of Lonely Planet’s The LGBTQ+ Travel Guide.

Taking place at LGBTQ-inclusive ‘radical bookshop’ The Lighthouse, the community-focused event was attended by the book’s author Alicia Valenski (pictured below).

The Lighthouse bookshop (Image: Attitude) Attendees at last night’s event (Image: Attitude) The section on Edinburgh inside of Lonely Planet’s The LGBTQ+ Travel Guide (Image: Attitude)

The pair were joined for a panel discussion by Lonely Planet’s Senior Director of Sales and Marketing, Chris Zeiher.

Alicia Valenski (Image: Provided)

Alicia Valenski, author of Lonely Planet’s The LGBTQ+ Travel Guide top solo LGBTQ travel tips



“Inform yourself as much as possible before you go. Information really is power. Especially when we’re in an environment where, in some places, we could not just be fined or jailed, but could be harmed for being queer in those spaces. Knowing where you’re going, knowing what the laws are there, and getting recommendations from locals – those would be my top tips!”

The pair were joined for a panel discussion by Lighthouse bookshop owner Mairi Oliver; last night, Attitude caught up with all three to discuss the pitfalls and privileges of travelling alone as an LGBTQ person.

The Scottish capital is one of an array of destinations – sometimes storied, sometimes surprising destinations – explored in the edition, from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico to Anchorage, USA.

Lonely Planet’s Chris Zeiher



“My top tip is always talk to a waiter or a waitress in a restaurant. They always know absolutely everything that’s going on in their local community. They’re going to be full of insider tips. They’re mostly local, and they’re really connected.”

The launch event welcomed members of the local LGBTQ+ community including Sigrid and Bob of the Lavender Menace, a queer-book archive and local establishments recommended in the Edinburgh guide; Typewronger Books, Kafe Kweer and local LGBTQ+ coffee house August 21, whose wares were available to sample on the night.

Destinations featured span across North and South America, Australia, and mainland Europe with Edinburgh celebrated as one of the most welcoming destinations in the world for the LGBTQ+ community.

Lighthouse bookshop owner Mairi Oliver



“If you’re an LGBTQ solo traveller, know where you’re going. The book will help with that. Also, letting people know where you are. Having that touchstone at the end of the night, so people [know] you’re keeping yourself safe. […] As a bookseller, it’s such a gift to be able to put this book in people’s hands. As a queer traveller, it’s been a long time coming. I hope we get more queers coming to Edinburgh!”





