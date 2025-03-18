Why Lonely Planet’s The LGBTQ+ Travel Guide is a must-have for queer travellers

Lonely Planet has been the trusted guidebook of adventurous travellers for decades, but its newest offering, The LGBTQ+ Travel Guide, may be its most essential yet.

Out now, the book goes beyond familiar Pride parades and nightlife, providing an authentic celebration of global LGBTQ+ communities through personal stories and insider tips from queer locals.

Authored by queer and neurodivergent travel writer Alicia Valenski, the guide explores more than 50 carefully chosen destinations, capturing the true spirit and diversity of queer life.

The LGBTQ+ Travel Guide (Image: Lonely Planet)

From the thriving LGBTQ+ scenes of global metropolises to quieter cultural gems, readers can expect to discover lesser-known local favourites, essential safety information, and personal narratives that genuinely connect travellers to each destination.

To celebrate the launch, Lonely Planet chose Edinburgh’s celebrated Lighthouse Bookshop for an exclusive UK event on 17 March. Here, we speak with author Alicia and bookshop owner Mairi Oliver, whose input features prominently in the Edinburgh chapter, about their experiences creating this essential guide for queer travellers.

What inspired you to create The LGBTQ+ Travel Guide?

Alicia Valenski: Initially, I pitched a book to my literary agent called Around the World with 80 Gays, but she kindly suggested we explore something broader, yet still deeply personal. What emerged was this community-driven project, where LGBTQ+ locals could share their stories, experiences, and recommendations. The idea was to make it feel as if you’re chatting with friends around the globe, asking, “If I visit you in Madrid, where should I go?” I wanted the book to genuinely capture that sense of friendship and belonging that queer communities build worldwide.

How did you choose the destinations featured?

The guide features personal insights and advice from local queer residents (Image: Lonely Planet)

A: I actually started with people, not destinations. I knew exactly who I wanted to speak with first and trusted the locations would follow naturally. It was incredibly important to me that this guide represent the breadth of our community – across different sexualities, gender identities, ethnicities, abilities, and ages – so I sought contributors who aren’t typically spotlighted in traditional LGBTQ+ travel content. That’s how we ended up showcasing lesser-known cities like Edinburgh and Portland alongside established queer hotspots.

What makes this guide unique compared to other travel books?

A: It’s genuinely community-led and deeply personal. Rather than generic recommendations, you’re getting real, honest advice from LGBTQ+ locals who understand the nuance of queer life in their cities. It’s not just a list of bars or clubs; it’s a reflection of queer culture as experienced by real people.

The LGBTQ+ Travel Guide is perfect for anyone who wants to explore the world from an LGBTQ+ perspective, whether you’re new to travel and feeling cautious or an experienced traveller seeking fresh insights. We’ve made it accessible and friendly, filled with practical information, so it truly speaks to the diverse LGBTQ+ community.

Were there any surprises or places that challenged your perceptions?

A: Definitely. Spain surprised me the most. I studied there years ago and, due to its strong Catholic traditions, assumed it wouldn’t be especially queer-friendly. When I interviewed a couple from Madrid, they described the city as “absurdly queer,” especially the Chueca neighbourhood, and it completely changed my understanding. It was a powerful reminder of why direct conversations with locals are crucial – assumptions can be misleading.

On the flip side, I found myself feeling hesitant about recommending some places in the United States. Cities like Austin, Texas, or Richmond, Virginia, were historically queer-friendly, but recent political shifts have made their safety less certain. It’s something we’re mindful of, but it also highlights the importance of having updated and reliable travel information.

Mairi, how did Lighthouse Bookshop become involved?

Mairi Oliver: We have the luxury of being a destination bookshop for a lot of queers, people who are politically engaged. We get people who come to us as the first stop, who then say, “We’re here for three days – what do we do?” And then I get a bookmark out and scribble bits of things down the side of it, saying, “You have to go and see this; if you guys are doing food try here; if you want to do coffee go here.” This was an opportunity to put that into a coherent form and say,”‘You can do this for other cities; you can get your Edinburgh recommendations, and then you can do Barcelona in this way.”

Why do you think physical guidebooks still matter in a digital world?

(Image: Lonely Planet)

M: There’s a beautiful permanence to physical books, particularly for queer spaces that have often fought hard just to exist. Online resources can disappear overnight, but a printed guide recognises and celebrates these spaces’ existence and importance in a lasting way. It validates the queer community’s efforts and makes them visible.

A: I completely agree. Producing a physical guide demands rigorous fact-checking, accountability, and trustworthiness. Unlike online influencers promoting paid partnerships, the content in this book is carefully vetted and community-led, which readers can genuinely rely on.

Any advice for LGBTQ+ travellers who might feel nervous about heading to certain destinations?

A: Do your research and start with places known for inclusivity, even if they’re not traditionally considered “queer hubs.” Connect with LGBTQ+ communities online ahead of your trip, and trust in the global queer network. This book is designed specifically to help you make those connections confidently, reminding you that you’re never alone in exploring the world.

What impact do you hope the book will have?

A: We’re living through a moment when books are being banned in places like the US, and queer communities are facing increased hostility from the far right. In that context, creating something tangible like this book feels incredibly important. My hope is that it can be a lasting resource – an “anthropological artefact,” almost – that in decades to come people can look back at and see how queer communities lived, travelled, and connected around the world in 2024.

Was accessibility considered in the design of the guide?

(Image: Lonely Planet)

A: Yes, absolutely. As someone who’s autistic and ADHD myself, it was really important to me that the guide was accessible. The layout is designed specifically to be easy for neurodivergent readers, with key points highlighted, sections clearly labelled and structured, and essential information like languages, currency, and best travel times presented in a straightforward, visually clear way. We worked hard to make sure the guide could be skimmed quickly or read in depth – whatever suits the reader best.

What was your most memorable moment during the creation of the guide?

A: Securing an interview with Pangina Heals, Thailand’s iconic drag performer and essentially the “RuPaul of Thailand,” was incredibly surreal. Initially, I thought there was no chance she’d participate. But after reaching out to the Thailand Tourism Board, they connected us. Pangina was not only humble and lovely during our chat, but she also took the book to Sydney and sent voice notes and videos from her tour. It was unexpected and absolutely wonderful.

The LGBTQ+ Travel Guide (£22.99) is available now at major retailers including WHSmith and Amazon, as well as independent bookshops including the Lighthouse Bookshop.