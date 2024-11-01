Ian McKellen collects Lifetime Achievement Award at Stonewall Equality Dinner – 35 years after co-founding charity

Sir Ian McKellen CBE has received a lifetime achievement award at Stonewall’s Equality Dinner, honouring his decades of campaigning towards advancing LGBTQ+ equality.

The event took place at London’s Grand Connaught Rooms on Wednesday 30 October 2024.

Sir Ian, acclaimed star of such films as The Critic and The Lord of the Rings franchise, co-founded LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall in 1989 and has played a crucial role in helping to secure important gains for LGBTQ+ equality in the UK – from abolishing Section 28 to achieving same-sex marriage.

Simon Blake OBE, Sir Ian McKellen CBE, Cat Dixon, Sir Derek Jacobi (Image: Provided by Stonewall)

Famous faces in attendance to see the 85-year-old accept his award included Culture Club frontman Boy George, acclaimed actor Sir Derek Jacobi and hosts Suzi Ruffell and Gok Wan.

Here, we take a look at some of the key moments from Sir Ian’s acceptance speech…

On changing tides

“In 1987… 75% of the United Kingdom thought that homosexuality was either completely, or in the main wrong. We had one out gay member of parliament, and one [publicly gay] actor, Simon Callow, can you imagine… Rather like football today. But, of course, that’s what it was like all over the place.”

On coming out

“I must say, looking back at the first equalities shows [the prelude to Stonewall’s current Equality Dinner’s], as they were then called, I had a really good time – I thought I’d come alive, that I’d truly come out. So, I joined Simon Callow and became grown ups and a part of the work [towards LGBTQ+ equality].”

Sir Ian chats to presenter Gok Wan (Image: Provided by Stonewall)

On being ‘camp’

“At the time, none of us were out – we didn’t know what to call ourselves, we didn’t say queer – gay hadn’t been invented, nor had the rainbow flag, I think we called ourselves ‘camp’. One of the many young members of our shows was the Derek Jacobi, who never knew his lines!”

On where he’ll keep his award

“I hope Stonewall has a good and productive future because, as you can tell, it’s in great need. Personally I’ve had a few awards in the past and I never know what to do with them to tell you the truth – I can’t give them away, some people hide them… Susan Sarandon keeps hers in the loo. So what I do is put them outside on the stairs and let the sun and rain do their wonders, and let me tell you they vanish overnight! This one I’m not going to put outdoors, I’m going to keep in the kitchen, and think of you – and thank you.”