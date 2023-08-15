Samira Wiley on the joyful experience of creative self-expression

I remember so vividly the exact moment when I fully came into my own; it was the summer of 2008 and I was cat-sitting at a friend’s apartment in New York City. I’ve just got a fresh new mohawk and was walking down the road in my sunnies, feeling so cool. My mohawk drew so much attention, it really was the star of the show. Yet, this memory is about so much more than a haircut. It was a monumental point in my life when I began to say ‘yes’ to myself.

My mother always taught me the importance of finding joy in all places. From celebrating our identity as Black women, to embracing everyday opportunities, I rarely heard ‘no’ when the promise of a joyful experience arose. Saying ‘yes’ to yourself is one of the most powerful things you can do to maximise the sheer joyfulness of life, something I strive to do with my own daughter and family.

So, it felt right to say ‘yes’ when offered the opportunity to participate in building a life-sized portrait of myself, constructed entirely from LEGO bricks.

The LEGO portrait made of Samira Wiley (Image: Provided)

Working with the LEGO team and master builder Caspar Bennedsen, the process was incredibly meaningful and at times quite overwhelming, impacting me in ways I hadn’t expected. Together we created a portrait that not only has my image, but also so many symbols that represent pivotal events, experiences and moments in my life; all the pieces of me that shaped my identity and made me the person I am today. My NYC mohawk is there, of course! Alongside the birth of my daughter, my marriage, the inspiring movie stars I saw on screen as a child, my tattoos, my love of the stage to name a few.

“It was empowering to embrace my own character”

Exploring identity and human connections are huge parts of my life as an actor and producer. I feel so at home on the stage feeling a character coming into existence –stepping into someone else’s shoes even. I think about being other people so much, that I rarely think about myself so it was empowering to embrace my own character, take a walk in my own shoes, and exhibit my own journey and identity. Yet doing it all in a playful, creative way.

Creative expression is a part of my day-to-day, but I’d never sat down to explore and celebrate myself in this way. I am so proud of the portrait and all that it stands for. Each time I look at it, I feel the power of seeing yourself and being true to yourself.

Like everyone, the pieces that make up me are complex and multi-faceted. I am a Black, queer woman; a daughter, wife, a mother and a friend; an actor, producer, performer and singer…the list goes on! But the creative exploration process centred on a deeper foundation of myself that aligns to a core element of my heritage. The West African symbol Sankofa philosophises that you cannot move forward unless you embrace your past, the spirit of which came across very strongly. I believe that for me to give myself, my family and anyone who looks up to me the best chance in life, I must acknowledge where I’ve come from and understand how it shapes who I am.

“Expressing your pride can be a deeply personal experience”

Being a role model and having the powerful opportunity to represent my true self on screen is an honour and a responsibility that I never take lightly. Knowing there may be young girls out there who are now able to grow up seeing me authentically playing on-screen roles, gives me immense purpose and pride.

For the LGBTQIA+ community, expressing your pride can be a deeply personal experience and raise complex emotions to navigate. The mohawk was a pivotal moment in time for me, the start of embracing myself and truly and authentically being ‘me’. Having the freedom to use creative expression to navigate self-identity is an experience I hope anyone can cherish.

If you’re reading this, then my invitation to you is this: Explore the pieces of yourself that you’re the most proud of, and fully celebrate who you are. Grab your creative tools – whatever they may be – and say ‘yes’ to the joyful experience of building, drawing or sculpting a self-portrait that champions the pieces of you.