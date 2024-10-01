Raytheon engineer Matthew on embracing and creating queer spaces

Matthew E, software engineer at Raytheon, spoke to myGwork about the opportunities the company’s ERG has granted him. From inspiring confidence in expanding his social circles to the wider LGBTQ+ community, to proudly empowering these voices throughout his leadership journey, he delves into his role as the group’s figurehead.

Could you tell us a bit about yourself and your journey leading up to your current position at Raytheon UK?

I have had quite a strange working history. I’ve been a lifeguard since I was 16 and have been a water sports instructor in the US and Isle of Jersey helping get kids into water sports until I was about 20. I studied software engineering at university and thought I’d marry the two things I enjoy doing together – computer science and teaching children. I became a computer science teacher through Teach First, and during my training the opportunity came to join Raytheon UK’s Cyber Team as a Software Engineer, and it was too good to turn down. I’ve been here for two years now, and I love it. I also became leader of the ERG (Employee Resource Group) shortly after joining around February 2023 which has become something I never thought I’d do but love that as well.

Can you share your personal journey with the LGBTQ+ community?

I have had a very relaxed journey with the LGBTQ+ community. I figured out I was gay whilst watching The Dark Knight Rises when I realised I wasn’t looking at Anne Hathaway anymore, but rather Christian Bale and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. I didn’t really have any internal struggle with it, more just ‘okay, this is interesting’. I told my best friend’s girlfriend first, weirdly, and then within two weeks my entire friendship circle knew. It took me a few more years to tell my family. Those two years were probably the hardest, having some people know but not everyone. I also always had a difficult relationship with being gay at work. In my first jobs, I never told a soul and hid it there too. When I worked in America, it was the first time I went in as openly gay from the start, which was a real turning point for me. From then on, I gained so much confidence to be who I am. Fast-forward to now and I literally represent LGBTQ+ employees at my work which is mad to think about!

What has been a standout moment in your career so far?

Matthew E (Image: Provided)

Without sounding cringey, it’s being the lead of our ERG. When I started at Raytheon UK, I had no intention of doing anything like this, but an opportunity came up to be my office’s representative for RTX PRIDE, and I thought why not? I never had as much interaction with the wider LGBTQ+ community before being the lead. I didn’t have queer friends, I didn’t go to the gay bars or queer spaces – not because I didn’t want to but because I’d never had the confidence to. So, putting myself forward to be the office rep was me dipping my toe into the water, and at some point I must’ve tripped and fallen headfirst, because six months later I became lead. Now I am frequently in queer people spaces, and I love it.

Another major highlight was when I got to speak on a panel for myGwork’s WorkPride conference where I got to address age bias in the workplace, getting to speak about it from the point of view of a young person who sometimes gets ignored as I’m only 24 and deemed to not have enough experience.

How does Raytheon UK strive for inclusivity and provide an open space for LGBTQ+ employees?

Raytheon UK is how I want all companies to be. They provide all their ERGs, not just the PRIDE one, with the space to do what they think is best for their employees. I’ve never been denied anything that I’ve requested the ERG to do, whether that be to host a day in an office to allow for all the members to be in one place, or go to a conference I think would be good for our members to attend. We’ve been nominated for ERG awards and Raytheon UK sponsor the PRIDE of Britain awards (LGBTQ+), specifically the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Raytheon UK has partnerships with both Stonewall and myGwork, enabling training and mentorship through these relationships. Recently as an ERG we conducted a policy review to see how inclusive they were to queer employees and anything we found we wanted to change, they were happy and willing to implement it. They really do want their employees to be happy and cared for at work no matter their background.

As the lead of Raytheon UK’s LGBTQ+ network, how do you define effective leadership within an employee network?

(Image: Provided)

My priority as lead is making everyone in my ERG feel as comfortable as possible. I really want a space where they can be their most authentic self. As any of the members will probably agree, our meetings are not business meetings; I turn up as myself and hold a culture of being and saying what you want. Besides finding any excuse to come to meetings in my PJs, the main things I strive to deliver as lead is support, empowerment and visibility. I want it to be a place for people to feel comfortable enough to come to with problems and get support for anything they may be struggling with in or outside of work, and I hope through my leadership they feel empowered to be themselves at work.

What immediate improvements would you like to see being made for LGBTQ+ equality in the future – both in the workplace, and wider society?

Progress is slowly going backwards. This ongoing war on the trans community by the media and politicians of all sides is an uncomfortable feeling. I recently found out about the ‘LGB’ movement, and it really upset me, the idea that part of our community has been manipulated into separating themselves is just sad. It all ties in with the idea that as governments and the media attack trans people, they become the target. These people are probably scared themselves, but nothing has ever happened from people not supporting each other. I want to see the reunification of our community and to protest and fight for our rights. It’s what Pride has always been about.

Raytheon UK is a proud partner of myGwork, the LGBTQ+ business community. Find out more about LGBTQ+-friendly job opportunities at Raytheon UK.