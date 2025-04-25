Pride meets horsepower as LGBTQ+ car lovers set to take over the British Motor Museum

A brand-new event is gearing up for summer, bringing together LGBTQ+ car lovers and industry pros for a celebration of queerness, community and serious motors – all in the fittingly named village of Gaydon, Warwickshire.

Petrol & Pride will take place on Friday 25 July at Gaydon’s British Motor Museum just off the M40 and is open to anyone with a passion for cars, whether you’re in the biz or just love a Sunday spin. Organisers say the aim is to celebrate both car culture and queer culture in one gloriously inclusive day out.

“Many car companies have been working hard to promote and demonstrate diversity and inclusion across their workplaces,” a spokesperson told Attitude. “Some have even been doing some great work over the years with Attitude, notably Jaguar, PEUGEOT and Bentley.”

They added: “Petrol & Pride is a special gathering that for the first time will bring together members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community who work across the British automotive industry and also the many more of us who just love cars.”

The event is free to attend for one car with a driver and a passenger, thanks to support from a major British carmaker and the museum itself. Pride-themed vehicles will make up a special display, with a potential prize for the most fabulously decorated ride. (Time to start planning your bonnet decals now.)

All car types are welcome – including electric – and the day includes free entry to the museum’s collection of 400+ vehicles, plus food stalls, an ice cream van and plenty of time to mingle.

Guests should aim to be parked up by midday, with the day ending at 16:00, for an afternoon of cars, community and connection.

To register for the event and find out more, head to www.petrolandpride.co.uk.