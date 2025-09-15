myGwork announces WorkFair LGBTQ+ career event for 2025

Global inclusive talent platform myGwork has announced the return of its virtual career event, WorkFair, with participating companies include GSK, Taylor Wessing, and Yugo.

Held on 5 November, the event aims to connect LGBTQ+ students, graduates, and allies with inclusive employers across the world.

WorkFair 2025 is being promoted as the world’s largest virtual career fair of its type, providing access to hundreds of job opportunities, workshops, and webinars.

According to a recent myGwork survey of more than 2,000 students and graduates, over one-third of respondents identified as LGBTQ+. The survey also revealed that 70% of LGBTQ+ Gen Z individuals want to work in open and accepting environments. Three-quarters expressed worries about joining companies where they could not be their authentic selves, citing fears of discrimination, bias, and limited progression.

WorkFair 2025 seeks to meet this demand by linking job seekers directly with companies dedicated to building welcoming workplaces.

Co-founders of myGwork, Adrien and Pierre Gaubert, said: “Employers aren’t just hiring – they’re competing for top diverse talent. WorkFair 2025 provides candidates with the tools to succeed and find their dream job by connecting them with inclusive employers of choice, while giving companies a platform to secure the best early-career talent from around the world.”

New resources will be available at this year’s event, including AI-powered CV workshops, smart job-matching algorithms, virtual reality employer booths, and instant interview scheduling. The fair will also feature sessions on job search strategies and career skills.

WorkFair 2025 is free for all LGBTQ+ students, graduates, and allies. In the run-up to the event, myGwork is conducting its annual LGBTQ+ Student & Graduate Survey 2025, which closes to entries on 10 October 2025.

Attendees can register for the event and apply for jobs in real time, network with employers, and access workshops.