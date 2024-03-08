ABB’s Luca Condosta wants to build a more respectful world for people to be happier in

Luca Condosta spoke to myGwork about his commitment to diversity and inclusion at ABB. He discussed how he turned the despondent era of lockdown into an opportunity for social progress, driving significant and impactful change within the corporate world and beyond.

Raised in the stunning landscapes of Apulia, Italy, Luca describes his upbringing as simply “normal but nice.” The youngest of three kids, he fondly recollects his summers spent by the beach with friends, basking in the South Italian sun. Reflecting on when he came to terms with his identity, Luca opens up about coming out later in life, a decision influenced partly by fears of potential career limitations.

Luca Condosta from ABB speaks to myGwork (Image: Provided)

“My coming out at work happened very late, when I was already in my 30s, and I already had an established career in finance,” he says. “This was a way for me to protect my career growth because back in the day, I didn’t see many role models, and I was not sure about bringing my full self to work. A pity, looking backwards, but I also needed time to normalise the situation with myself.”

Despite having to keep his true self a secret for so long, Luca still managed to pull off a successful, multi faceted career, reflecting his determination to excel in various fields. Beginning his professional journey as a computer programmer while finishing his degree in Business Administration, he navigated his way through the finance industry, first delving into accounting and eventually rising to a leading position in a listed company in Italy.

Luca’s transition to leading tech company ABB saw him assuming the responsibility of Global Business Service centers in North America and North Europe before moving to various leadership roles in finance. Years later, he currently serves in the People Development Department of ABB, where his team is dedicated to delivering leadership learning programs for the company’s top 12,000 managers. Notably, since the COVID lockdown in 2020, Luca has been at the helm of the global LGBTQ+ program at ABB. The inception of this program is a stand out moment in Luca’s career so far. The first year of Pride, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, saw Luca and his team initiate the program with a remarkable engagement of 2,500 individuals across the company.

“That was the moment I realised how I could use my power to influence and generate something bigger.”

Luca Condosta from ABB speaks to myGwork (Image: Provided)

At ABB, inclusivity is not just a catchphrase but a fundamental principle of the company – they actively strive to create an open and inclusive environment for all employees. From explicit inclusion statements in job postings to signing the UN Code of Conduct for Business, ABB’s dedication to promoting diversity and combating discrimination is evident. Luca describes an early incident in his career where he was on the receiving end of a passive-aggressive comment referring to his identity, indicating just how much diversity and inclusion efforts have shifted in the business sector over recent years. From raising awareness to implementing the systemic changes needed to make the business environment a place for all LGBTQ+ employees, the global program touched many angles and multiple stakeholders so as to amplify its impacts.

Employee Resource Groups, psychological support, comprehensive benefits review, and an amended Code of Conduct are among the many steps taken by ABB to foster an authentic and inclusive space, to work against such biases. ABB exemplifies a refreshing shift to see a business look inward, recognise potential flaws, and work twice as hard to create progressive change for the better.

Looking ahead, Luca lays out his vision for a future marked by greater LGBTQ+ equality in both the professional sphere and broader society. His late coming out was largely due to a lack of LGBTQ+ role models in higher positions paving the way – so naturally, he would like to see more diversity in leadership roles to prevent these inhibitions. He also aspires for a more respectful and aware society, one that embraces individuality and inspires an environment where everyone can freely pursue their paths to happiness.

“It’s crucial for the new generations and instrumental for the old ones to normalise the topic of LGBTQ+ equality. We have to talk about these themes and why they are important until they become non topics,” Luca continues. “In the wider society, we are experiencing a high level of polarisation in many countries. I hope the world I’m contributing to building for my kids will be more respectful, with greater awareness of people’s uniqueness and allowing them to be who they want to be and to be happy.”

ABB is a proud partner of myGwork, the LGBTQ+ business community. Find out more about job opportunities at ABB.