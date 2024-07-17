Munich: 7 powerful portraits of gay men and allies in the German city

Elska, a project dedicated to sharing the bodies and voices of LGBTQ communities around the world, has put the spotlight on Munich in Germany for its latest edition.

Inside, readers can get to know a selection of ordinary men from this German city, introducing them through a combination of intimate photography and personal storytelling.

Thomas F (Image: Liam Campbell/Elska) Dario P (Image: Liam Campbell/Elska) Thomas F (Image: Liam Campbell/Elska)

“People warned me that this was a stuffy town full of arrogant and conservative people” – Liam Campbell, Elska editor

“Elska Munich is our 47th issue and marks a long-overdue return to Germany, following Elska Berlin, which was our second issue,” says Elska editor and chief photographer Liam Campbell.



“I knew we’d return to the country eventually, but I didn’t expect that Munich would become the target city. Many people had warned me that this was a stuffy town full of arrogant and conservative people, but perhaps it was because of this negativity that I felt inspired to come here and challenge these notions.”

Oleg G (Image: Liam Campbell/Elska)

Jakob P (Image: Liam Campbell/Elska)

Continues Campbell.: “Luckily the stereotypes proved wrong and I can hardly think of a city or people as welcoming, friendly and bold.

“I discovered such a spirit of enthusiasm from the men I met here to take part in my project, and this spurred me on to work harder than ever, meeting and photographing way more people than we could fit in an issue.

Dat N (Image: Liam Campbell/Elska) Flavio A and Timothy H (Image: Liam Campbell/Elska) Alonso N (Image: Liam Campbell/Elska)

“That’s why we decided, for only the second time in Elska history, to publish two separate volumes from one city.”

For more information, visit the official Elska website.

Eden H (Image: Liam Campbell/Elska)