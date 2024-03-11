Meet the gay guy whose travels through Tanzania, Rwanda and India helped solidify career ambitions in LGBTQ advocacy

“I would like the LGBTQ+ community to be as inclusive as we want other people to be with us,” says Abraham Moreno, Account Strategist at Criteo, who spoke to myGwork about his incredible journey and the global experiences that led to his passion for inspiring inclusion. From the challenges he faced in his younger years in Mexico City to his diverse and impactful professional experiences across the globe, Abraham’s story is a testament to his unwavering determination to make the world a more accepting place.

Born when Mexico City grappled with unparalleled pollution levels, Abraham’s younger years were marred by environmental challenges that often forced the city’s residents indoors. On top of this, the pervasive fear and uncertainty – including the kidnapping of fellow schoolmates when Abraham was only 10 years old – ultimately prompted his mother to relocate to a nearby city, seeking a safer environment to raise her family. However, the move brought about its own set of challenges. While it offered a reprieve from the immediate threats of violence, it also exposed Abraham to the stark contrast of a more conservative community.

Abraham’s struggles with self-expression and acceptance were further compounded by the city’s conservative values, posing hurdles on Abraham’s journey of self-discovery. The turning point in his life came with his decision to openly embrace his sexuality. When he was 16, he fell in love with another boy and decided to tell his mother – despite fearing rejection. Growing up, occasional comments had been made by Abraham’s family to suggest that he wouldn’t be accepted as a gay man.

Despite this, Abraham’s courage to be open and authentic led to an emotional reconciliation with his mother, who apologised for unintentionally pushing him into the closet. This, coupled with the surprising support from his uncle – a military man who Abraham expected to be less understanding – inspired a newfound sense of self-confidence in him.

“I’ve been out since I was 16, and since then, everywhere I go, I try to make people feel comfortable with expressing and being who they want to be,” says Abraham. “Feeling comfortable with being queer or being any kind of different.”

This pivotal moment marked the beginning of Abraham’s unwavering commitment to authenticity and advocacy, propelling him to embark on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment. Driven by a passion for the human aspect of business, Abraham pursued a degree in international business and ventured into the realms of commercial and international trade.

However, it was his experiences as a volunteer in communications for internal and external comms in Tanzania and subsequently as a national director for human resources in Rwanda that solidified his resolve to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights in diverse and often challenging environments. Particularly in Rwanda, where societal norms dictated discretion regarding sexual orientation, Abraham sought to educate and promote inclusivity as much as possible, recognising the importance of representing the community.

Throughout his global travels, Abraham encountered diverse cultures, traditions, and mindsets, each enriching his understanding of inclusivity and diversity. He met his partner after spending a year in India, and together, they decided to move to Brazil. Here, Abraham found a home at Criteo, an advertising company that inherently embraces and celebrates diversity.

“Joining Criteo was a breakthrough in my career,” explains Abraham. “Most of the time, I worked with banks, which can often be pretty conservative in their culture. So, joining Criteo made me realise that there’s another side of the corporate world, one open to diversity, truly believing that embracing a diversity of profiles brings the most richness to a company and to the world. – and it’s incredible.”

At Criteo, Abraham acts as Global Co-lead of the Pride Community, an integral role with the aim of fostering an inclusive and supportive environment, drawing from his rich experiences to guide the organisation towards greater diversity initiatives, including enhancing inclusion and transgender policies. At Criteo, the Cares Division encompasses a range of communities, including BIPOC, education, parents, Pride, and green initiatives. Through collaborative efforts, they have orchestrated events that bridge these communities. In a notable instance last year, during International Pronouns Day, a crossover event was held in partnership with the education community. This event delved into the usage of pronouns and provided insights into the perspective of allies in this landscape.

“At Criteo, we don’t celebrate Pride just during Pride month. We have events all year long; we celebrate our identity all year long. We sit at the table, and we actually speak for ourselves. It’s not just us and them, we are all together. And that makes us stronger.”

Abraham’s unwavering commitment to creating spaces where individuals can authentically express themselves lays the groundwork for profound societal and organisational change. His advocacy within Criteo and beyond exemplifies the transformative impact of embracing diversity and inclusion. Looking to the future, he wants to see the community unify and set aside differences in the hope for a more inclusive world.

“I would like to see more respect within the community. I would like the LGBTQ+ community to be as inclusive as we want other people to be with us. We must realize that our community is diverse and this diversity is what makes us strong, but sometimes we reject what does not belong to our social circle and hurt other people in our community with our own words.”

