Long live the funeral industry: 28% surge in funeral directors

The UK‘s funeral industry is ‘killing it’ with a massive 28% surge in UK funeral directors over the past decade – but bosses warn there’s ‘no regulation.’ A study by BoldData shows a steady yearly increase of the number of funeral directors, with more than ever now gracing the country’s high streets. With nearly one in five people in England and Wales aged 65 or over, a statistic that has surged by 20% over the past decade, it shows there’s an increasing demand for funeral services.

Nearly one in five people in England and Wales are 65 or over. The number of people aged over 65 has surged by 20% over the past decade. Highlighting the increasing demand for funeral services. The demographic shift is clearly reflected in the numbers: from 4.015 funeral directors in 2014 to 5.125 in 2024. A rise of 28%. The upward trajectory is even reflected on TV screens with soaps including Coronation Street and Eastenders now featuring funeral directors as prominent characters.

Number of funeral directors in the UK over time (Image: Provided)

No statutory regulation

Funeral directors have the option to join professional organizations like the National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD) or the National Society of Allied and Independent Funeral Directors (SAIF). These memberships aren’t mandatory, so some funeral homes decide not to participate in this voluntary regulation. This means they can operate without the oversight that these bodies provide.

