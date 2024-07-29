 Skip to main content

Home News News Pride

29 July 2024 11:53 AM

London Trans+ Pride 2024: 19 pictures of gender-diverse love and joy

"This show of solidarity with the trans+ community was so powerful and poignant" said an organiser

By Attitude Staff

People marching in London Trans+ Pride
This year's London Trans+ Pride was attended by over 55,000 people (Images: Zenhofer)

London Trans+ Pride broke records on Saturday (27 July 2024) with 55,000-60,000 people attending what organisers have called ‘the largest trans pride in history’.

Speakers on the day included Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney, Trans Legal Clinic founder Olivia Campbell-Cavendish, Drag Race UK star Bimini (pictured below, left), Trans Prisoner Alliance founder and activist Sarah Jane Baker and more.

Bimini from Drag Race addresses the crowd
(Images: Zenhofer)
An attendee holding a dog in their arms
(Images: Zenhofer)
An attendee holding a sign saying 'Protect Trans Lives'
(Images: Zenhofer)

The sixth instalment of the event to celebrate trans and gender-diverse people kicked off at Langham Place at 2pm before ending at Wellington Arch later that afternoon.

“This show of solidarity with the trans+ community was so powerful and poignant”

Lewis G. Burton, one of the founding members of London Trans+ Pride, said in a statement: “London Trans+ Pride 2024 was the biggest one to date! This show of solidarity with the trans+ community yesterday was so powerful and poignant – in a time when we need the public’s show of support now more than ever. We have confirmation that 55,000-60,000+ people were in attendance at its highest point, meaning that this made London Trans+ Pride the biggest trans pride march in the world right now.

someone holding a sign saying 'let us bloom'
(Images: Zenhofer)
an attendee holding a sign saying 'Black trans lives matter'
(Images: Zenhofer)
Three friends pose in Hyde park, holding signs saying 'we are transcendent human beings' and 'housing healthcare opportunities'
(Images: Zenhofer)

“Often at times due to vitriol and bigotry inflated by the UK media that our community faces we often feel like we live in a country where we are not loved and respected. Yesterday was a beautiful reminder to not only the glorious trans+ community but to London, the new Labour government and the rest of the world that trans+ people are loved and this love is a huge majority.”

Scroll on for more pictures of the day…

A crowd shot, including someone holding a bubble gun
(Images: Zenhofer)
an attendee holding a sign saying 'dykes for trans rights'
(Images: Zenhofer)
Pride-goers protesting NHS restrictions on trans healthcare
(Images: Zenhofer)
Three Pride marchers, including Princess Julia on the left
(Images: Zenhofer)
Two more Pride goers strike a pose, one with a fan in the trans flag colours
(Images: Zenhofer)
Media figure Shivani Dave addresses the crowd during the march
(Images: Zenhofer)
Two marchers, one with a sign saying 'trans rights and trans wrongs'
(Images: Zenhofer)
A marcher speaks into the mic while holding a sign saying 'hot t-girl lesbo'
(Images: Zenhofer)
A crowd shot, centred on a person wearing a face mask with fire in trans flag colours
(Images: Zenhofer)
more marchers, this time holding a sign saying 'trans liberation now'
(Images: Zenhofer)
this person's sign simple says 'trans' in the Charli XCX Brat meme font and colour
(Images: Zenhofer)
another attendee, wearing a top with the words 'AFAB' strikes a pose in Hyde Park
(Images: Zenhofer)
In This Article: