London Trans+ Pride 2024: 19 pictures of gender-diverse love and joy
"This show of solidarity with the trans+ community was so powerful and poignant" said an organiser
London Trans+ Pride broke records on Saturday (27 July 2024) with 55,000-60,000 people attending what organisers have called ‘the largest trans pride in history’.
Speakers on the day included Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney, Trans Legal Clinic founder Olivia Campbell-Cavendish, Drag Race UK star Bimini (pictured below, left), Trans Prisoner Alliance founder and activist Sarah Jane Baker and more.
The sixth instalment of the event to celebrate trans and gender-diverse people kicked off at Langham Place at 2pm before ending at Wellington Arch later that afternoon.
Lewis G. Burton, one of the founding members of London Trans+ Pride, said in a statement: “London Trans+ Pride 2024 was the biggest one to date! This show of solidarity with the trans+ community yesterday was so powerful and poignant – in a time when we need the public’s show of support now more than ever. We have confirmation that 55,000-60,000+ people were in attendance at its highest point, meaning that this made London Trans+ Pride the biggest trans pride march in the world right now.
“Often at times due to vitriol and bigotry inflated by the UK media that our community faces we often feel like we live in a country where we are not loved and respected. Yesterday was a beautiful reminder to not only the glorious trans+ community but to London, the new Labour government and the rest of the world that trans+ people are loved and this love is a huge majority.”
