London Trans+ Pride 2024: 19 pictures of gender-diverse love and joy

London Trans+ Pride broke records on Saturday (27 July 2024) with 55,000-60,000 people attending what organisers have called ‘the largest trans pride in history’.

Speakers on the day included Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney, Trans Legal Clinic founder Olivia Campbell-Cavendish, Drag Race UK star Bimini (pictured below, left), Trans Prisoner Alliance founder and activist Sarah Jane Baker and more.

(Images: Zenhofer) (Images: Zenhofer) (Images: Zenhofer)

The sixth instalment of the event to celebrate trans and gender-diverse people kicked off at Langham Place at 2pm before ending at Wellington Arch later that afternoon.

“This show of solidarity with the trans+ community was so powerful and poignant”

Lewis G. Burton, one of the founding members of London Trans+ Pride, said in a statement: “London Trans+ Pride 2024 was the biggest one to date! This show of solidarity with the trans+ community yesterday was so powerful and poignant – in a time when we need the public’s show of support now more than ever. We have confirmation that 55,000-60,000+ people were in attendance at its highest point, meaning that this made London Trans+ Pride the biggest trans pride march in the world right now.

(Images: Zenhofer) (Images: Zenhofer) (Images: Zenhofer)

“Often at times due to vitriol and bigotry inflated by the UK media that our community faces we often feel like we live in a country where we are not loved and respected. Yesterday was a beautiful reminder to not only the glorious trans+ community but to London, the new Labour government and the rest of the world that trans+ people are loved and this love is a huge majority.”

Scroll on for more pictures of the day…

(Images: Zenhofer)

(Images: Zenhofer)

(Images: Zenhofer)

(Images: Zenhofer)

(Images: Zenhofer)

(Images: Zenhofer)

(Images: Zenhofer)

(Images: Zenhofer)

(Images: Zenhofer)

(Images: Zenhofer)

(Images: Zenhofer)