Jamie June Hill: Pioneering change as the creative inclusivity director at VML

“Don’t ‘fake it till you make it’ – embrace yourself and be free,” Jamie June Hill (they/she) is steadfast in inspiring the next generation of changemakers. As creative inclusivity director at the global marketing agency VML, she works in an ever-evolving landscape.

Jamie June’s role goes beyond traditional diversity initiatives and strives to make real changes in the creative industry. myGwork sat down to learn more about their passionate commitment to fostering inclusivity and empowering marginalised communities.

As creative inclusivity director, Jamie June’s primary objective is to ensure that the work produced by VML truly reflects the diverse society we live in. Her focus spans LGBTQIA+, neurodivergent, and disabled communities while collaborating with the internal groups as well (such as the Multicultural Creative Centre of Excellence) to address racial and gender equality and representation.

“Everything I do is to make the creative work better, from consulting on ideas and scripts to internal education and external talks on creative inclusion,” says Jamie June. “When it all comes together, it hopefully gives everyone at VML the opportunity, understanding and confidence to create more inclusive work from day one.”

Through this comprehensive approach, they empower everyone at VML to better understand, appreciate, and integrate inclusivity into their creative endeavours, helping to create an environment where inclusive work is the norm from the beginning.

Delving deeper into creating a better world

Speaking to Jamie June, it quickly becomes clear that her approach to diversity, inclusion and equity goes much further than the surface tick box exercises. Recently, they have delved deeper into how we can ensure our efforts are genuinely creating a better world, and she’s come up with a theory she’s named Purpose 2.0.

Jamie June Hill (Image: Provided)

Soft-launched at the Mas Cartagena conference a few months ago, it is a ground-breaking theory born out of frustration and a desire for true change. Purpose 2.0 challenges brands to go beyond superficial gestures and to directly contribute to creating tangible change that improves the lives of marginalised communities.

Jamie June explains that ‘Purpose 1.0’ is what much of the industry currently focuses on: building awareness of an issue and funding a potential way to help. From changing logos to rainbow colours to picking a charity to donate a percentage of profits to – it has been about finding an issue your target market cared about and showing you did, too.

However, they believe inclusion-focused work now needs to do more now and show what a brand truly believes in. This next phase of work entails embracing relevant human truths, taking real-world actions, and actively being part of the conversation and solution.

“Be part of the conversation and solution”

“Put simply, the theory is that brands need to directly make life better for marginalised groups,” Jamie June explains. “You can’t just show up and co-opt an issue anymore – you need to have a tangible role in making change happen. Be part of the conversation and solution.”

Jamie June is also the Transformation Lead for WPP Unite. In this capacity, they work behind the scenes to educate stakeholders about LGBTQIA+ issues, develop internal communications, and advocate for the rights and well-being of queer individuals throughout the network. Her commitment to creating a workplace where everyone can feel safe and celebrated further underscores her dedication to effecting positive change.

Jamie June also works behind the scenes to educate stakeholders about LGBTQIA+ issues (Image: Provided)

Plus, Jamie June often speaks at events, inspiring the next generation of creatives to embrace their identity and weave what makes them unique into their work. Speaking at both Fail Better, with D&AD New Blood, and with students this year, she noted how the most common advice she was given at the beginning of their career was ‘Fake it ‘till you make it.’

All these years later though, she’s reflecting and realising this led to her hiding who they are – trying to emulate the way creative directors dressed, the haircuts of ‘cooler’ colleagues, the style the slickest speakers had – everything.

“I faked it until I made it completely impossible to remember who I was”

“The irony was that eventually, I faked it until I made it completely impossible to remember who I was. I ended up depressed, lost, and out of love with being creative.”

This was when Jamie June realised things had to change – so they started therapy and the journey to discovering who they’ve always been deep down.

“As it turned out, I was also a closeted transfemme person” (Image: Provided)

“As it turned out, I was also a closeted transfemme person. I’m sure my journey of being a queer person is directly tied to me burying who I really was, but the biggest problem is that copying others worked – I got good opportunities and was told I was doing good work.

That’s a problem that we as an industry need to fix. Because the irony is that now, putting my true self into my work, I’m making the best stuff I’ve ever made. Truly. Nothing I do could be without who I am, and I hope to show everyone they can do the same. So don’t fake it till you make it – embrace yourself and be free.”

Empowering young queer individuals

Jamie June’s work extends beyond the immediate impact on the agency and organisation. She understands the importance of supporting the next generation and hopes by sharing their experiences, thoughts, and theories, that it can all inspire and empower young queer and marginalised individuals, allowing them to embrace their identities and create meaningful work that reflects who they truly are.

Through their ongoing dedication, Jamie June challenges existing norms and offers a powerful message to creators everywhere: embrace your authentic self, celebrate your identity, and let it fuel your creativity. Together, we can build a world where everyone feels valued and heard.

“Everything I do is for the next generation” (Image: Provided)

“Everything I do is for the next generation. Growing up in a world that told me from a very young age that the way I felt internally was wrong, and then in an industry with a giant hangover from an era of ‘Mad Men style misogyny’, I hid so much of myself. Which did real damage.

If I can potentially put my role, my thoughts, or my theories into the ether and show younger queer and marginalised people that who they are and how they think is a valuable asset, then it was worth getting out of bed. Basically, if I can stop anyone from going through what I had to, then it was all worth it. The most exciting creative work is coming from people slamming identity and creativity together, and I can’t wait to see, hear, feel, and imbibe what people continue make. Send it to me – seriously!”

