9 loved-up images from I Kissed A Boy’s Dan and Ollie’s Real Bodies shoot for Attitude

I Kissed A Boy‘s Dan and Ollie are looking loved up in this Attitude photoshoot.

The two men, 27, feature in the latest issue of Attitude – out now – in the Real Bodies feature where they’ve shared their personal journeys around body image.

“For years I suffered the damage of being made to feel like I’m not what people want,” Ollie told Attitude.

Ollie opened up about some of his memories of past experiences while on I Kissed A Boy. He told Attitude that the experience he had discussed on the show had left him feeling “completely undatable, unwanted, and unloved.”

Ollie and Dan pose up a storm (Image: Attitude/Markus Bidaux)

Meanwhile, Dan told Attitude he’d had issues talking about his issues around body image. He revealed that saying he felt “too skinny” out loud made him feel like an idiot.

“People would tell me I was so skinny, and they’d mean it as a compliment, but it was actually feeding into my negative feelings about my body,” he added.

Elsewhere in the feature, the pair also talked about life after I Kissed A Boy. Both said they’ve been warmly embraced by everyone.

“Ollie especially,” Dan said. “I’m happy to be the Robin to his Batman. I’m truly his biggest fan and cheerleader in life.”

Ollie added life post-I Kissed a Boy was “mad,” with the pair attending events and being spotted out and about.

I Kissed a Boy's Ollie and Dan (Image: Attitude/Markus Bidaux)

To that point, Dan also relayed what sort of encounters the pair have had.

“When we have people telling us in the street how thankful they are for our representation, that is the wind in our sails. I especially love it when I meet parents who watched the show with their queer kids; it makes me emotional every time.

“I’m just so thankful that there are parents out there like that raising the next generation of queer people.”

