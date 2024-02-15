Elsevier exec Michiel Kolman on embedding LGBTQ+ acceptance in the corporate world

Michiel Kolman, senior VP at Elsevier, has had a remarkable journey in both his personal life and professional career. He spoke to myGwork about growing up in Amsterdam, his work within the world’s largest science publisher, and his impactful involvement in promoting diversity and inclusion, and advocating for the LGBTQ+ community.

Reflecting on his childhood, Michiel explains how growing up in a city as large as Amsterdam, as well as being raised by parents who both worked, helped spark an independent streak in him from a young age. He was a naturally curious child who found comfort in learning and expanding his knowledge of the world. This interest in learning was filled with such passion that he eventually spent a total of eleven years studying at university. It was during this period at university that Michiel came to terms with his identity, in his mid-20s, taking the leap to come out as gay.

“I had a girlfriend in high school, but in college, I realised that was not for me,” he recounts. “I came out a bit late when I was 25 when I met my first boyfriend – we stayed together for seven years and are still in touch. I am now married to a man, and we are on our journey towards fatherhood.”

With a background in astronomy and a PhD in the field, Michiel transitioned into science publishing and joined the scientific publishing company Elsevier almost 30 years ago. Since then, he has held various roles and responsibilities and currently represents Elsevier in the academic world by contributing to activities around sustainable development goals and diversity and inclusion. Highlighting the company’s commitment to D&I, he explains that the company’s leadership is dedicated to prioritising inclusive strategies and the importance of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) in driving change.

“Our membership … has grown enormously over the last couple of years from 80 to 125”

Additionally, Michiel plays a pivotal role as co-chair of Workplace Pride, an international organisation for LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion. Under his leadership, the membership has diversified and expanded, placing significant focus on international outreach and inclusivity benchmarking. “Our membership, which is quite diverse – ranging from multinationals and NGOs to government and academic organisations – has grown enormously over the last couple of years from 80 to 125.”

Michiel attends Pride in London (Image: Provided)

Michiel’s involvement with the International Publishers Association (IPA) has been notable, particularly in advocating for freedom of expression and championing inclusivity within the publishing industry. He currently chairs the Inclusive Publishing & Literacy committee, where sustainability, accessibility and progressive outlooks all play a key factor.

He has also been instrumental in the launch of Elsevier Pride, which has grown to include multiple chapters globally, fostering inclusivity and support for the LGBTQ+ community within the organisation. Besides internal advocacy, Elsevier Pride organises a variety of events worldwide, including educational and social gatherings intertwined with fundraising activities, along with supporting external initiatives such as the Amsterdam-based AIDS Fund’s work in sexual health in Indonesia.

“ERGs are the catalysts in any organisation”

When asked about the significance of networks in shaping inclusive workplaces, Michiel places emphasis on the pivotal role of ERGs and why they are necessary for any organisation to expand upon its diversity and inclusion efforts.

“ERGs are the catalysts in any organisation – without them, you miss the bottom-up activism and the connection between the workplace and the broader society, like the Pride groups and the LGBTQI+ community.”

This open-minded culture at Elsevier has allowed Michiel to be out and open about his identity at work and within the industry. However, he has endured experiences in countries where homosexuality is not accepted or criminalised, having to navigate going back into the closet. Sharing humour over the situation with his husband helped him see a light side to it, for example, when his husband had to send gifts under the guise of being his “wife,” they were both able to see the humorous side to it.

Michiel sees the crucial role of visible LGBTQ+ leaders across the organisation as crucial, particularly at the senior and executive levels. He is also an advocate for Elsevier and RELX’s self-ID program, designed to assess and enhance LGBTQ+ representation throughout the company. As an out and visible queer leader, he understands the importance of authenticity and aims to be a testament to the possibility of LGBTQ+ employees ascending to leadership positions within Elsevier.

Sharing his thoughts over the increasing challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community globally, the ever-growing dismissal of diversity and inclusion as merely “woke” in some environments is a cause for concern for Michiel. Looking ahead, he expresses his hope for global progress, advocating for a reduction in the criminalisation of homosexuality and an increase in marriage equality. He underscores the importance of embedding LGBTQ+ acceptance within national laws and in the DNA of corporate cultures.

