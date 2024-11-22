Dani Wallace: From homelessness to million-pound empire empowering queer businesses

Dani Wallace, affectionately known as ‘The Queen Bee,’ has turned her life around in an extraordinary fashion, rising from homelessness to building a thriving, million-pound business empire rooted in inclusivity and empowerment.

Starting with just £300, Dani founded I Am The Queen Bee (IATQB), a personal development brand that has since grown into a movement. Her flagship event, The BIG Festoon, is all about collaboration among diverse communities, redefining how businesses and individuals thrive together.

Her full journey has also been documented in the film The Festoon Effect, which premiered this summer in London’s Leicester Square, and has since been made available for free on YouTube.

In this exclusive Q&A, Dani, who identifies as “an awesome, pansexual woman”, shares her story, her drive to create inclusive spaces, and why she believes in the power of “festooning” to build strong communities.

What’s the story behind your Queen Bee persona, and what does it represent for you?

It’s a bit me being ‘The Queen Bee’ as a bit of a tongue-in-cheek joke. It’s my hope that if me, a scrappy homelessness survivor from the council estates of Preston, can walk into the rooms of the most powerful people in the whole of business and declare herself royalty, then hopefully that will inspire other people from other different places to be that audacious, because we have to be when we want to take up space.

Can you tell us about The BIG Festoon and what inspired you to create it?

I was increasingly frustrated with the straightness and whiteness of the business space, and there were so few places for people from all types of different backgrounds to feel safe and to learn about business. What started to happen was that people began creating communities in silos. Now, I genuinely believe this isn’t the best way to do business. Yes, there’s safety in silo communities, but we do our best work when we’re able to come together. People often use the phrase “a melting pot” to describe business events or gatherings; I don’t want a melting pot, because that would suggest everyone eventually becomes the same. Actually, what we want are spaces where we can be a mosaic.

How has The BIG Festoon helped LGBTQ+ individuals or businesses?

(Image: Provided)

At The BIG Festoon and within our wider community, people who have felt intimidated in the outside world to come out have felt safe enough to do so within our space, without fear of how they’ll be perceived in the business arena for their queerness or orientation. One standout moment was when the phenomenal Dylan Holloway of Dylan And The Moon shared his experience of living authentically as a trans man. He performed a duet with his pre-transition self, and I don’t think there was a dry eye in the house.

How did you turn a small investment into a successful business like I Am The Queen Bee?

I’m a firm believer that success is an equation. In order to get wherever it is that you’re going to need to understand what the end goal looks like before you set off. So for me, I wanted to have the most inclusive, successful business and personal development event in the whole of the UK. That was my intention to help people take up space. Because I knew what it was like not to be able to take up space, as I’d been homeless, and a survivor of domestic violence.

What does The Festoon Effect mean, and why should LGBTQ+ people watch it?

(Image: Provided)

The Festoon Effect is the title of my documentary that screened in Leicester Square back in August. Once people understand the concept of festooning, more and more people link arms, and the festoon effect is the effect of linking arms with lots of different types of people. The strength of the community we create is centred in the idea of festooning, linking arms together in all of us, utilising our shared experiences.

What role does resilience play in your work, and how do you teach it to others?

Having overcome domestic abuse and homelessness, I’ve had to be resilient in life. People who’ve experienced adversity often utilise that grit and apply it to the roller coaster of owning a business. Business brings incredible highs, but also really scary lows. Honestly? Some days it’s hard, but because I’ve lost everything before, I already know what it’s like, and that allows me to behave like I’ve got nothing to lose.

How are you using your platforms to elevate LGBTQ+ voices?

(Image: Provided)

By working with members of the trans and queer community and passing the mic to them at our events. I don’t want to speak for anybody. How can we presume to know what someone else’s lived experience is like if we’re not offering the opportunity to hear from the person themselves? So I purposefully bring in a variety of differently owned businesses and consultants to bring their lived experiences to the forefront of the conversation.

What advice would you give to those building their own communities or businesses?

If you’re just starting out or are nervous, there are online communities that are a great place to start. Places like my online community, The IATQB Hive. We’re a queer and trans-friendly space where you can go and ask questions about business without your queerness or transness being the point of the conversation.

What’s next for you and IATQB? Any exciting future plans?

Next for us in 2025 is all about partnering with aligned brands to take The BIG Festoon to the AO Arena in Manchester in 2026, where we will be hosting our next event for 5,000 business owners. You can get involved when tickets are released or exhibit your business with us at The BIG Festoon. We’ll also be at the Bolton Stadium Hotel on 27 and 28 March 2025 – tickets are already sold out, but you can join the waiting list on our website.