Bristol Pride 2024: The Human League to headline 15th anniversary celebration

Bristol’s annual LGBTQ+ celebration is going big for its 15th anniversary, with synthpop legends The Human League set to headline the main stage.

Organisers have also unveiled the full lineup for Bristol Pride 2024, promising the festival’s biggest year yet.

With the main event taking place on Saturday 13 July at The Downs, the award-winning Bristol Pride will be capped off by a performance from 80s icons The Human League, who celebrate 44 years as a band in 2024.

The Sheffield trio, responsible for era-defining hits like ‘Don’t You Want Me’ and ‘Electric Dreams’, will bring their electro-pop classics to the main stage ahead of their Generations Tour across Europe later this year.

The Bristol Pride 2024 main stage will also feature dance star Georgia, 90s legend Rozalla, synth band CatBear, Basement Jaxx singer Vula Malinga, Claire Richards from Steps, and more.

A new Uplift Stage aims to showcase Bristol’s diverse performance scene, with local acts providing the music alongside drag queens and kings.

Drag Race stars join Bristol Pride lineup

Meanwhile, the Cabaret Stage will be headlined by RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Heidi N Closet and Pixie Polite alongside over 20 other drag performers. The festival will also feature community areas, youth and family zones, a circus tent, and a dance performance stage.

The LGBTQ+ charity festival will run across Bristol from 29 June to 14 July, with the parade and main Pride Day events on 13th July.

Though entry is by donation, supporter wristbands from £9 are available online, offering perks like free bus travel, bar discounts, and faster entry.

Bristol Pride’s Daryn Carter MBE said they were “increrdibly excited” that the “absolute legends” The Human League would be headlining, adding “Pride is as important now as it has ever been and we’ve got an amazing two weeks of events planned to help bring the community together to stand strong, to raise our collective voices and of course to make space to celebrate and share our collective resilience and joy.”