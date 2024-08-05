Brighton Pride 2024: Attitude’s pick of the weekend’s most fabulous looks

Brighton Pride 2024 has come to a close, bringing to an end to perhaps one of its most fabulous celebrations ever.

As well as the epic Brighton Pride parade that saw thousands take to the streets in protest and celebration, we got to experience the likes of Mika, S Club, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Girls Aloud take to the FABULOSO main stage.

But it’s the people who turned out to Preston Park in their thousands that really made the day. Here, Attitude has chosen some of our favourite looks from the weekend, and have asked attendees what Brighton Pride‘s theme of “Joy” means to them.

Ntem (she/her) and Amrick Channa (he/him)

Ntem and Amrick (Image: Dale Fox/Attitude)

Ntem: All around the world, we have beautiful people with beautiful music, and we’re so connected by it. Regardless of our differences or age or religion, background, we come together in music. It brings such joy to us, and this is why we’re here today.

Amrick: Joy means to me freedom to express myself – it’s about the freedom of expression and to be who you are. Not being constricted by society and conventions – let’s break the rules.

Lindsey (they/them), Emma (she/her), Erica (she/her), Barbara (she/her)

Lindsey, Emma, Erica and Barbara (Image: Dale Fox/Attitude)

Lindsey: My wife [Emma] is my joy! Spending every moment I can with her is my joy.

Emma: Joy is love – a lovely life and a lovely Pride being together as a community.

Erica: Joy means being able to fully be myself, celebrating the fact that I live in a place in the world where I can be married to the woman I love and be me and feel comfortable being me.

Barbara: My joy is the fact that Labour won! I also celebrate the fact we’re able to live in this free world. A lot of countries still aren’t free, and I don’t take that for granted. That’s why we have the protest that is Pride.

Billie (she/her) and Robbie (he/him)

Billie and Robbie (Image: Dale Fox/Attitude)

Billie: Relationships. Having good people around you, having love around you – and food!

Robbie: Freedom of expression and surrounding yourself with loved ones.

Francois (he/him) and Ross (he/him)

Francois and Ross (Image: Dale Fox/Attitude)

Francois: Joy is expresssing yourself exactly as you are, without any shame or feeling of judgement, and just feeling free and being authentically you.

Ross: Freedom, and it’s really deep for me this year. To be free is good.

Lily (she/her) and Leanne (she/her)

Lily and Leanne (Image: Dale Fox/Attitude)

Lily: Joy is love. When you have people around you that make you happy, that’s the best thing.

Leanne: Happiness and inclusivity bring me joy. I come to Brighton every year, and I always say it’s one of the happiest places. It always makes me so happy to see how much acceptance there is.