Attitude Christmas Gift Guide 2023: Ideas for a cosy home this holiday

We’re back with our Christmas gift guide and this year we decided one wasn’t enough! So, here’s the first looking at things homely.

Here you’ll find some ideas for home decor lovers, gadget enthusiasts, or those who enjoy good-smelling things and more. We have just the selection of gifts that will make you feel like the ‘Dancing Queen’.

Rituals Classic Advent Calendar – rituals.com

Rituals Classic Advent Calendar (Image: Provided)

The adult advent calendar everyone wants to countdown Christmas. Experience the festive joy at home with the 2023 Classic Advent Calendar, featuring 24 luxury gifts and moments inspired by the iconic flagship store House of Rituals.

Available at Klarna. For more information, visit rituals.com

Smythson 2024 Portobello Weekly Vertical Diary with Slide – smythson.com

Smythson 2024 Portobello Weekly Vertical Diary with Slide (Image: Provided)

Plans for next year already coming in? Get organised and elevate your daily workspace with the Portobello desk diary, infusing a touch of luxury into your weekday routine. Crafted in embossed Mara leather, it features a slide closure and spacious week-to-view pages for meticulous planning, with end notes for ideas.

For more information, visit smythson.com

Greasy Fingers Big Buttery Chardonnay – sainsburys.co.uk

Greasy Fingers Big Buttery Chardonnay (Image: Provided)

We’d say Greasy always tastes good. This innovative brand reshapes the wine pairing experience, challenging conventional norms. It flips the script on traditional pairings, inviting UK burger enthusiasts to become the official Burger Sommelier.

For more information, visit sainsburys.co.uk

ABBA Voyage Tickets – abbavoyage.com

ABBA Voyage Tickets (Image: Johan Persson)

Here we go again! The holidays are here and we have just the experience. After more than a year and having attracted over 1 million attendees, ABBA Voyage continues to astonish fans worldwide with its groundbreaking concert experience. Tickets are now on sale for shows until May 2024. A trailer for the concert can be found here.

For more information, visit abbavoyage.com

Tom Dixon Melt Collection Portable Table Lamp – selfridges.com

Tom Dixon Melt Collection Portable Table Lamp (Image: Provided)

For our home decor lovers, there is nothing better than the warm glow of a unique lamp, especially at Christmas. The Melt collection featuring an irregular shape design and hot-blown glass effect is the statement piece that will go with many designs. Plus, forget wires ruining the aesthetic as it is portable.

For more information, visit selfridges.com

Miam Jars Condiments – miamjars.com

Miam Jars Condiments (Image: Provided)

We have another great small business for you that will give your food an amazing, elevated taste this season. Condiments can be more than just an addition on the side, they can be the main character and Miam pack in great flavour with various ways to use.

For more information, visit miamjars.com

Boyhood Ballon D’og Large Oak Figurine – mrporter.com

Boyhood Ballon D’og Large Oak Figurine (Image: Provided)

The Danish design firm, Boyhood, embraces nostalgia through crafting premium wooden collectibles inspired by childhood memories. Their iconic ‘Ballon D’og’ figurine reinterprets vibrant balloon animals in certified oak with a smoky, dark finish – a stylish and playful piece of decor.

Available at Klarna For more information, visit mrporter.com

Assouline Moschino Book – mytheresa.com

Assouline Moschino Book (Image: Provided)

Decorate with a coffee table book that has personality. Curated by visionary creative director Jeremy Scott, this coffee table book showcases 350 images capturing runway, behind-the-scenes moments, campaigns, and the playful inspirations behind the Kansas City native’s designs.

For more information, visit mytheresa.com

Samsung The Frame TV – samsung.com

Samsung The Frame TV (Image: Provided)

The TV for interior lovers is here and under £500. Just in time for Christmas! Instead of a black screen, it transforms into a display of stunning art and photos when turned off, seamlessly integrating with home decor. Users can customise bezel frames for a personal touch. It’s an artistic masterpiece.

For more information, visit samsung.com

Sunspel Green Cedar Eau De Parfum 100ml – sunspel.com

Sunspel Green Cedar Eau De Parfum 100ml (Image: Provided)

Add some freshness with Green Cedar that embodies the essence of a vibrant British spring. Infused with citrusy tones, complemented by lavender, thyme, and wild angelica, this fragrance, crafted with London perfumer Lyn Harris, is effortlessly relaxed and wearable.

For more information, visit sunspel.com

Beats Solo3 Wireless – beatsbydre.com

Beats Solo3 Wireless (Image: Provided)

It is the comeback of the big headphones and Beats has got you covered. Indulge in award-winning sound this Christmas with wireless over-ear headphones, delivering a rich audio experience wherever your journey takes you.

For more information, visit beatsbydre.com

Les Ottomans Murano-Glass Coasters – matchesfashion.com

Les Ottomans Murano-Glass Coasters (Image: Provided)

Protect your surfaces in a fun way with these Les Ottomans set of six striped Murano-glass coasters. Been wanting to add colour to your space but not sure how? Coasters are a great way to do it and will be a conversation piece at your Christmas and New Year parties.

For more information, visit matchesfashion.com

Good Boi Ginger Beard Candle – goodboicandles.com

Good Boi Ginger Beard Candle (Image: Provided)

Support local, queer owned businesses with Good Boi Candles this Christmas. The company specialises in refined fragrances that celebrate the joy of the queer experience. The candles are hand poured in London and their kinky wicks have playful, queer names such as Ginger Beard. A gift that is both fun and useable as well as celebrating and supporting the community.

For more information, visit goodboicandles.com

LEGO® City Ski And Climbing Centre Playset – selfridges.com

LEGO® City Ski And Climbing Centre Playset (Image: Provided)

Looking for a project this Christmas, we have just the product. For the person that loves Lego and a fun challenge, build the ultimate ski and climbing centre play set. It includes many details such as a café and working elevator, climbing wall, and an outdoor area.

For more information, visit selfridges.com

Theatre Tokens – theatretokens.com

Theatre Tokens (Image: Provided)

The best Christmas outing is great entertainment. Theatre Tokens are perfect Gift Cards and eGifts valid at over 300 theatres across the country, covering London’s entire West End. With no expiry date, these tokens allow someone special to enjoy a show they love when they choose. Available starting from £10.

For more information, visit theatretokens.com