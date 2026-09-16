Danny Beard to host the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2026, in partnership with M&S and electrified by Polestar

Danny Beard has been confirmed as host of the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2026, in partnership with M&S and electrified by Polestar

He will helm the event taking place at London’s Roundhouse on 7 October, with performers Sugababes and Orville Peck confirmed so far as Attitude celebrates figures from music, sport, entertainment, politics and beyond.

Beard won the fourth series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, and has since branched out well beyond drag, finishing runner-up on Celebrity Big Brother and will be coming to the West End next year in new theatre production Savage, playing the lead role of Paul O’Grady.

Notably, the drag icon first attended the awards in 2022 as a guest alongside their Drag Race UK series 4 castmates, and will become the first drag performer to host the ceremony in its 14-year history.

“Strap yourselves in, girls!” – Danny Beard

Beard told Attitude: “Going from a guest to being asked to host the whole thing feels completely surreal. I can’t wait to see what trouble we get up to on the night. Strap yourselves in, girls!”

Darren Styles OBE, publisher of Attitude, said: “Danny’s Scouse charm and razor-sharp wit are exactly what this stage needs, and the room already adores him. Expect an absolute riot from start to finish. As RuPaul herself would say, I can’t wait to see how this turns out.”

All winners of the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2026, in partnership with M&S and electrified by Polestar will be announced on 7 October in a special edition of Attitude Magazine, as well as on our website and the Attitude app.