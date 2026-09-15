Trans actor Aneesh Sheth alleges pay disparity and mistreatment on Red, White & Royal Wedding set

Aneesh Sheth has said she experienced pay disparity and mistreatment while working on LGBTQ+ film Red, White & Royal Wedding.

Sheth, who is transgender, is returning as Secret Service agent Amy Gupta in the sequel to Prime Video’s Red, White & Royal Blue, alongside Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez.

The film began production in January and wrapped filming in March. Sheth’s comments came on Instagram on Friday (11 September), after she responded to a video discussing Elliot Page’s recent remarks about struggling to find acting work following The Odyssey.

“I can’t even begin to tell you how I was treated on my last film” – Aneesh Sheth on filming Red, White & Royal Wedding

“I can’t even begin to tell you how I was treated on my last film,” Sheth wrote in the comments.

She continued: “Huge pay disparity, disrespect, invalidated, silenced…I could go on. In a place I thought would have my back.”

Sheth also said that she had largely been unable to find work in recent years.

“Apart from that one job I haven’t worked in over 4 years. I had a casting director flat out tell me people aren’t hiring trans actors because producers think of us as a liability. My friend sent this link to me and I’ve been off IG but I had to come on here and share this.”

“You dont deserve any of it, and anyone who knows you knows that you should be treated so much better” – Sheth’s co-star Ian McIntyre

A fellow Red, White & Royal Wedding cast member, Ian McIntyre, responded to Sheth’s comment in support of her.

“You dont deserve any of it, and anyone who knows you knows that you should be treated so much better. But the only way any of it gets any better is unfortunately calling them out for what it is. We’re all here for you though Aneesh, and no one can blame you for some social media timeout, think it does anyone good to get away from it all. You know I’ll always back you”

Sheth replied: “and you KNOW first hand. I’m so grateful you always had my back and were and continue to be so supportive. One good thing came from that – a true friend. Love you babes!!!”

“I’m being told I can’t get work simply because of who I am” – Sheth in an Instagram comment

When another Instagram user asked why the casting director considered her a liability, Sheth said the explanation she had been given related to the political climate surrounding trans people.

“with everything going on politically, hiring a trans person for a film/tv show could potentially alienate audiences slash not be lucrative. It’s ridiculous,” she said.

“I’ve worked in this industry for almost 30 years. And now I’m being told I can’t get work simply because of who I am.”

Red, White & Royal Wedding is directed by Jamie Babbit, with a screenplay by Gemma Burgess, Matthew López and Casey McQuiston. A release date is yet to be announced.

Attitude has contacted Amazon for comment.