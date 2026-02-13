Attitude 101 2026: Here are the 10 influential figures who made our ‘Travel’ list

This year’s rising stars of Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley are showcasing the next generation of LGBTQ+ talent making change among a number of sectors.

The selection spans 10 categories: Business; Fashion, Art & Design; Financial & Legal; Film, TV, and Music; Media & Broadcast; STEM; Sport; The Future (Under 25), supported by Clifford Chance; Third Sector & Community; and Travel, supported by Booking.com.

Below are the 10 young LGBTQ+ changemakers who are already reshaping their industries, who we’ve honoured on this year’s ‘Travel’ list, supported by Booking.com.

Category leader: Daniel Pasquali

While Pasquali is based in Austria, his work with takes him travelling globally to connect with guests, teams and properties. Born into a hotel-owning family, he studied tourism management in Switzerland and built his career with W Hotels, Starwood and Marriott before joining Belmond in 2018. He champions slow luxury, revenue growth and inclusivity with projects like Travel with Pride initiatives across Belmond’s global portfolio. He has experienced all but one of Belmond’s products, which include 43 hotels, trains, river cruises and safaris across 24 countries.

Michael Bonsor

Bonsor led the launch and operations of this newly opened luxury hotel, which occupies the former US Embassy building in Mayfair. He has spent more than a decade working for Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, initially joining as hotel manager at Rosewood London in 2013 and becoming its MD in 2017. Previously, he held senior roles at Claridge’s and spent 10 years with Four Seasons in Canada and North America, which shaped his expertise in luxury hospitality and experiential travel leadership.

Nicola Butler

A trailblazer in British luxury travel, Butler is the force behind luxury travel company NoteWorthy, which curates highly personalised journeys and experiences. With roots in high-end live events and global cultural institutions such as the London 2012 Olympics and the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, she brings unrivalled networks to bear for private clients. Since taking the helm in 2012, Butler has shaped NoteWorthy into a go-to authority for bespoke experiences while driving philanthropic impact and championing UK tourism on the world stage.

Mohamed Amine Gabbouj

The IGLTA (International LGBTQ+ Travel Association) has fostered many young talents and Gabbouj is one of them. After rising from intern to IGLTA programme manager in under four years, he delivers global initiatives that advance LGBTQ+ innovation, leadership and professional development in travel and tourism. Gabbouj has led flagship programmes including TUI Futureshapers Global and international fellowships supporting LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs within the travel industry. Based in Morocco, he is a strong advocate for inclusive, community-led tourism growth worldwide.

Pattie Gonia

A drag queen with a cause, Pattie Gonia is an environmentalist and advocate for inclusivity in the outdoors, fostering a community of over a million people. She co-founded the Outdoorist Oath, a non-profit that encourages wilderness activities for BIPOC and LGBTQ+ folk. As founder of the Queer Outdoor and Environmental Job Board, she offers a free resource to help secure DEI hires in this field. She has fundraised over $2.7 million for non-profits, including last year’s 100-mile trek in full drag, which raised $1 million towards making the outdoors more equitable.

Mike Henderson

After an academic journey that earned Henderson a master’s degree in urban planning, he developed a unique perspective on travel, focusing not just on destinations but also on the cultural and social dynamics that define them. In 2021, he launched travel consulting firm B.A.G. Travel (Black and Gay Travel). He also founded an LGBTQ+ community of 20k+ members, serves on the executive board of the Black Travel Expo in Atlanta, and co-founded CTREIG, partially dedicated to creating inclusive, LGBTQ+-affirming hospitality projects in Cape Town.

Jon Hilton

A commercially driven aviation professional, Hilton works at the crossroads of global sales, partnership strategy and inclusion. As senior account manager, Global Sales, at Virgin Atlantic Airways, he helps shape international commercial relationships while championing the airline’s customer-first ethos. He has also worked on the brand’s Free to Be Me initiative for LGBTQ+ customers. Beyond sales, Hilton serves as vice-chair of PRIDE@VirginAtlantic, playing an active role in advancing LGBTQ+ visibility, allyship and inclusive culture across the business.

Karen Hilton

A seasoned leader with wide-ranging experience of the automotive sector, Hilton swapped heycar UK’s CEO role for the airline industry in 2025. She now brings her strategic vision to British Airways Euroflyer, the short-haul arm of British Airways, which is based in London Gatwick and is one of Europe’s most competitive markets. In this role, she dynamically steers growth and network expansion, with both a keen eye on commercial success and a people-first ethos. She also led the drive for BA to sponsor the Worthing Pride Parade, after the community organisation asked for support last year.

Lizzy Monroe

Monroe is an international education and DEI specialist with over a decade of experience designing inclusive, experiential learning programmes worldwide. Her background spans study-abroad leadership roles at Pomona College and Stanford University, alongside equity-focused work with Diversity Abroad. Drawing on this experience, she founded Rainbow Routes to expand safe, affirming travel opportunities for queer students globally. In 2025, she was named an IGLTA Foundation Fellow, joining a global network advancing inclusive travel.

Henrik Muehle

For over a decade, Muehle has led the charge at the prestigious 129-room-and-suite Flemings Mayfair hotel. In his role, he pairs this independent hotel’s heritage with progressive leadership, redefining what modern luxury stands for. A committed advocate of purpose-led business, Muehle has helped raise more than £100,000 for homelessness charities through CEO Sleepout UK, proving that true industry trailblazers lead with impact, integrity and influence that extends far beyond the hotel lobby.

The full Attitude 101 list appears in issue 369 of Attitude magazine, available to buy now in print, on the Attitude app, or through Apple News+.