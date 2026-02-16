The story of Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley, in 30 fabulous images
Ian McKellen, Russel Tovey, Russell T Davies, Fra Free and Zack Polanski were among those celebrating the publication of the 2026 Attitude 101 list at our charity lunch event at Rosewood London
By Dale Fox
LGBTQ+ people from across multiple industries stepped out in force last week (Friday 13 February) for the sixth-annual Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley event.
Guests at the charity lunch, which took place at the Rosewood London, enjoyed a networking drinks receptions and a three-course meal to celebrate the 101 influential names profiled in this year’s edition of our landmark event, followed by a fabulous after party.
This year’s Attitude 101 saw two rousing speeches from Attitude cover stars Fra Fee and Zack Polanski, as well as a charity auction of a painting of acting legend Ian McKellen, which raised a jaw-dropping £17,000 for the Peter Tatchell Foundation.
Below is everything that happened at Attitude 101 2026.
Our guests arrived in a fleet of gorgeous Bentley cars
A mini Drag Race UK reunion took place with Michael Marouli, Tia Kofi and Tomara Thomas
Zack Polanski and his partner Richie Bryan gave couple goals on the red carpet
And another reality TV reunion with Big Brother stars Zelah Glasson (honoured on this year’s list) and Feyisola Akintoye
Meanwhile, our backstage team prepped the delicious M&S wines for lunch
As well as beautiful floral centrepieces by NB Flowers
Guests gathered for a drinks reception with, of course, M&S fizz on hand
The legendary Sir Ian McKellen had a chat with Team Attitude
And was later (rightly) met with a standing ovation in the room
Attitude’s published Darren Styles OBE kicked things off with some inspiring words
Followed by editor-in-chief Cliff Joannou
Bentley’s Wayne Bruce gave a fascinating insight into the company’s green credentials and its LGBTQ+ network
Lunch was served, alongside some fabulous looks…
Fra Fee gave a moving speech about growing up gay in Northern Ireland – and teasing that he was available for Heated Rivalry series two if needed…
Green Party leader and Attitude cover star Zack Polanski followed, thanking “every single LGBT person being authentically themselves”
Ian McKellen worked the room to drum up auction bids for a wonderful painting by Spanish artist Julia de Gabriel
Which sold for a massive £17,000, with the actor signing the piece for winner Suki Sandu OBE (a 2026 Attitude 101 honouree)
Our charity raffle to benefit the Attitude Magazine Foundation was drawn, raising a whopping £7,800 for LGBTQ+ causes
Attitude 101 honouree Simon Jones was among the winners, picking up a stay at Rosewood Amsterdam
Then time for gorgeous M&S cocktails at the after party
Where things got camp…
See you at the next one…
