16 February 2026

The story of Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley, in 30 fabulous images

Ian McKellen, Russel Tovey, Russell T Davies, Fra Free and Zack Polanski were among those celebrating the publication of the 2026 Attitude 101 list at our charity lunch event at Rosewood London

By Dale Fox

Composite image showing Ian McKellen holding a painting on the left and Zack Polanski smiling at the Attitude 101 reception
Ian McKellen and Zack Polanski at the 2026 Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley, event (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

LGBTQ+ people from across multiple industries stepped out in force last week (Friday 13 February) for the sixth-annual Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley event.

Guests at the charity lunch, which took place at the Rosewood London, enjoyed a networking drinks receptions and a three-course meal to celebrate the 101 influential names profiled in this year’s edition of our landmark event, followed by a fabulous after party.

This year’s Attitude 101 saw two rousing speeches from Attitude cover stars Fra Fee and Zack Polanski, as well as a charity auction of a painting of acting legend Ian McKellen, which raised a jaw-dropping £17,000 for the Peter Tatchell Foundation.

Below is everything that happened at Attitude 101 2026.

Our guests arrived in a fleet of gorgeous Bentley cars

Ian McKellen in a Bentley at the Attitude 101 2026 event
Ian McKellen (Image: Bentley/Jonny Fleetwood)
Amanda Cronin in a Bentley at the Attitude 101 2026 event
Amanda Cronin (Image: Bentley/Jonny Fleetwood)
Jason Patel in a Bentley at the Attitude 101 2026 event
Jason Patel (Image: Bentley/Jonny Fleetwood)
Fra Fee in a Bentley at the Attitude 101 2026 event
Fra Fee (Image: Bentley/Jonny Fleetwood)
Bradley Riches in a Bentley at the Attitude 101 2026 event
Bradley Riches (Image: Bentley/Jonny Fleetwood)

A mini Drag Race UK reunion took place with Michael Marouli, Tia Kofi and Tomara Thomas

Michael Marouli, Tia Kofi and Tomara Thomas join guests on the Attitude 101 red carpet
Michael Marouli, Tia Kofi and Tomara Thomas join guests on the Attitude 101 red carpet (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Zack Polanski and his partner Richie Bryan gave couple goals on the red carpet

Zack Polanski and his partner Richie Bryan on the Attitude 101 red carpet
Zack Polanski Richie Bryan (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

And another reality TV reunion with Big Brother stars Zelah Glasson (honoured on this year’s list) and Feyisola Akintoye

Big Brother stars Zelah Glasson and Feyisola Akintoye on the Attitude 101 red carpet
Zelah Glasson and Feyisola Akintoye (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Meanwhile, our backstage team prepped the delicious M&S wines for lunch

M&S wines on a table surrounded by glassware
A pairing of M&S wines was on hand for guests during the charity lunch (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

As well as beautiful floral centrepieces by NB Flowers

A floral centrepiece on a table
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Guests gathered for a drinks reception with, of course, M&S fizz on hand

Zack Polanski chats with guests at the Attitude 101 reception
Zack Polanski, our Trailblazer of the Year, chats with guests at the Attitude 101 reception (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

The legendary Sir Ian McKellen had a chat with Team Attitude

Ian McKellen talking on the red carpet of Attitude 101
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

And was later (rightly) met with a standing ovation in the room

Ian McKellen blows a kiss to guests at Attitude 101 2026
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Attitude’s published Darren Styles OBE kicked things off with some inspiring words

Darren Styles standing at a podium giving a speech at Attitude 101 2026
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Followed by editor-in-chief Cliff Joannou

Cliff Joannou giving a speech on stage at Attitude 101 2026
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Bentley’s Wayne Bruce gave a fascinating insight into the company’s green credentials and its LGBTQ+ network

Wayne Bruce address the audience from the podium at the Attitude 101 2026 event
Wayne Bruce (Image: Bentley/Jonathan Fleetwood)

Lunch was served, alongside some fabulous looks…

Zack Polanski, Russell Tovey, Fra Fee having lunch at Attitude 101 2026
Zack Polanski, Russell Tovey, Fra Fee and more enjoyed a wonderful three-course lunch (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Fra Fee gave a moving speech about growing up gay in Northern Ireland – and teasing that he was available for Heated Rivalry series two if needed…

Fra Fee giving a speech at a podium at Attitude 101 2026
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Green Party leader and Attitude cover star Zack Polanski followed, thanking “every single LGBT person being authentically themselves”

Zack Polanski gives a speech at Attitude 101 2026
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Ian McKellen worked the room to drum up auction bids for a wonderful painting by Spanish artist Julia de Gabriel

Ian McKellen holding up a painting at the Attitude 101 event
Ian McKellen has a fallback career as a ring girl if the acting thing doesn’t work out… (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Which sold for a massive £17,000, with the actor signing the piece for winner Suki Sandu OBE (a 2026 Attitude 101 honouree)

Ian McKellen signing a painting on the red carpet of Attitude 101 2026
Ian McKellen signs the painting for winning bidder Suki Sandhu OBE, with all funds going to the Peter Tatchell Foundation (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Our charity raffle to benefit the Attitude Magazine Foundation was drawn, raising a whopping £7,800 for LGBTQ+ causes

Three people drawing a raffle on stage at the Attitude 101 2026 event
Prizes for the raffle included a Bentley bear and perfume, as well as stays at various Rosewood locations (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Attitude 101 honouree Simon Jones was among the winners, picking up a stay at Rosewood Amsterdam

Simon Jones holding an envelope at the Attitude 101 2026 event
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Then time for gorgeous M&S cocktails at the after party

A drinks menu at the Attitude 101 2026 event
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
Fra Fee taking an M&S cocktail from a waiter at the Attitude 101 2026 event
(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Where things got camp…

Tomara Thomas holding an M&S cocktail at the Attitude 101 2026 event
There’s always time for an M&S cocktail… (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
David Ames, Marcus Hodson, Dr Ranj Singh and Russell T Davies at the Attitude 101 2026 event
David Ames, Marcus Hodson, Dr Ranj Singh and Russell T Davies (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
Fallout star Xelia Mendes-Jones [right] was one of our Attitude 101 2026 honourees (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
Keegan Hirst, Nick Collier and Suki Sandhu at the Attitude 101 2026 after party
Keegan Hirst, Nick Collier and Suki Sandhu (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)
Bradley Riches at the Attitude 101 2026 after party
Bradley Riches (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

See you at the next one…

Zack Polanski on the cover of Attitude
Zack Polanski is Attitude’s latest cover star (Image: Attitude/David Reiss)
