The story of Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley, in 30 fabulous images

LGBTQ+ people from across multiple industries stepped out in force last week (Friday 13 February) for the sixth-annual Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley event.

Guests at the charity lunch, which took place at the Rosewood London, enjoyed a networking drinks receptions and a three-course meal to celebrate the 101 influential names profiled in this year’s edition of our landmark event, followed by a fabulous after party.

This year’s Attitude 101 saw two rousing speeches from Attitude cover stars Fra Fee and Zack Polanski, as well as a charity auction of a painting of acting legend Ian McKellen, which raised a jaw-dropping £17,000 for the Peter Tatchell Foundation.

Below is everything that happened at Attitude 101 2026.

Our guests arrived in a fleet of gorgeous Bentley cars

Ian McKellen (Image: Bentley/Jonny Fleetwood)

Amanda Cronin (Image: Bentley/Jonny Fleetwood)

Jason Patel (Image: Bentley/Jonny Fleetwood)

Fra Fee (Image: Bentley/Jonny Fleetwood)

Bradley Riches (Image: Bentley/Jonny Fleetwood)

A mini Drag Race UK reunion took place with Michael Marouli, Tia Kofi and Tomara Thomas

Michael Marouli, Tia Kofi and Tomara Thomas join guests on the Attitude 101 red carpet (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Zack Polanski and his partner Richie Bryan gave couple goals on the red carpet

Zack Polanski Richie Bryan (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

And another reality TV reunion with Big Brother stars Zelah Glasson (honoured on this year’s list) and Feyisola Akintoye

Zelah Glasson and Feyisola Akintoye (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Meanwhile, our backstage team prepped the delicious M&S wines for lunch

A pairing of M&S wines was on hand for guests during the charity lunch (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

As well as beautiful floral centrepieces by NB Flowers

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Guests gathered for a drinks reception with, of course, M&S fizz on hand

Zack Polanski, our Trailblazer of the Year, chats with guests at the Attitude 101 reception (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

The legendary Sir Ian McKellen had a chat with Team Attitude

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

And was later (rightly) met with a standing ovation in the room

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Attitude’s published Darren Styles OBE kicked things off with some inspiring words

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Followed by editor-in-chief Cliff Joannou

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Bentley’s Wayne Bruce gave a fascinating insight into the company’s green credentials and its LGBTQ+ network

Wayne Bruce (Image: Bentley/Jonathan Fleetwood)

Lunch was served, alongside some fabulous looks…

Zack Polanski, Russell Tovey, Fra Fee and more enjoyed a wonderful three-course lunch (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Fra Fee gave a moving speech about growing up gay in Northern Ireland – and teasing that he was available for Heated Rivalry series two if needed…

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Green Party leader and Attitude cover star Zack Polanski followed, thanking “every single LGBT person being authentically themselves”

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Ian McKellen worked the room to drum up auction bids for a wonderful painting by Spanish artist Julia de Gabriel

Ian McKellen has a fallback career as a ring girl if the acting thing doesn’t work out… (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Which sold for a massive £17,000, with the actor signing the piece for winner Suki Sandu OBE (a 2026 Attitude 101 honouree)

Ian McKellen signs the painting for winning bidder Suki Sandhu OBE, with all funds going to the Peter Tatchell Foundation (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Our charity raffle to benefit the Attitude Magazine Foundation was drawn, raising a whopping £7,800 for LGBTQ+ causes

Prizes for the raffle included a Bentley bear and perfume, as well as stays at various Rosewood locations (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Attitude 101 honouree Simon Jones was among the winners, picking up a stay at Rosewood Amsterdam

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Then time for gorgeous M&S cocktails at the after party

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

(Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Where things got camp…

There’s always time for an M&S cocktail… (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

David Ames, Marcus Hodson, Dr Ranj Singh and Russell T Davies (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Fallout star Xelia Mendes-Jones [right] was one of our Attitude 101 2026 honourees (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Keegan Hirst, Nick Collier and Suki Sandhu (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Bradley Riches (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

See you at the next one…