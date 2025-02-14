Attitude 101 2025: Here are the 10 influential figures who made our STEM list

The pioneers of this year’s Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley are advancing human knowledge and innovation, breaking new ground in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The selection spans 10 sectors: Media & Broadcast; Film, TV, and Music; Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics; Third Sector & Community; Financial & Legal; Fashion, Art & Design; Sport; Travel; Business; and The Future, supported by Clifford Chance.

Below are the LGBTQ+ minds who are pushing the boundaries of scientific discovery and technological advancement while creating more inclusive spaces in STEM.

Category leader – Dan O’Neill

Biologist and television presenter

O’Neill made history as the first publicly LGBTQ+ television presenter to host a wildlife series with his 2023 programme Giants. Currently pursuing a PhD at the University of Bristol studying big cat ecology, he combines research with broadcasting to share conservation stories globally. His latest series, Snow Leopards with Dan O’Neill, documents his work with the Snow Leopard Trust in Mongolia’s Gobi Desert, where he helped collar and track these elusive predators. O’Neill advocates for greater LGBTQ+ representation in science and adventure television, working to break traditional moulds in the field.

Dr Sundeep Singh Boparai

Operations manager, Northwell Health, New York

Boparai is a proud queer American Sikh model and activist who holds a doctorate in healthcare administration and public policy. He works as the healthcare administrator for Northwell Health, where he oversees the LGBTQ+ Transgender Program. As well as medical care, the centre assists with food and housing insecurity for patients in unsafe situations. Boparai’s work was recognised with a win at online publication Health’s inaugural 2025 Advocacy Awards. Speaking to Health after the win, Boparai said, “I want to make sure that our community thrives for the folks here now and the folks coming.”

Jerome Foster II

Environmental justice activist and entrepreneur

In 2021, Foster II made history as the youngest person to advise the US government when appointed to the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council to guide the US president on how best to advance climate action. He is a supporter of LGBTQ+ rights and racial justice, working to amplify the voices of marginalised communities. The 22-year-old has been named Time Magazine’s Next Generation Leader for his work, which unites activism on climate, LGBTQ+ issues and social justice. He is co-executive director of the social impact non-profit Waic Up.

Max Harris-Jones

Technical assistant, Bentley Motors

Harris-Jones, technical assistant to the member of the board for manufacturing at Bentley Motors, has been a driving force for LGBTQ+ inclusion. A founding member of Bentley’s BeProud network, which launched in 2020, Harris-Jones has fostered connections among colleagues and allies across the company. Previously an engineer for Bentley’s personal commissioning arm, Mulliner, and the Supersports model, he continues to play a key role in creating Bentley’s Pride cars, including crafting bespoke BeProud-themed interiors for the 2024 Pride Car. His dedication has significantly advanced inclusion at Bentley.

Dr Layla McCay

Founding director, Centre for Urban Design and Mental Health, and director of policy, NHS Confederation

In her NHS role, Dr McCay leads efforts to influence health policy across the UK, advocating for high-quality, equitable healthcare that is also sustainable. In 2021, Dr McCay published Restorative Cities, a book that explores how innovative solutions in urban design can improve mental health, while her most recent book, Breaking the Rainbow Ceiling, focuses on how LGBTQ+ people can thrive in the workplace. At the Centre for Urban Design and Mental Health, Dr McCay aims to create spaces to improve locals’ mental wellbeing.

Dr Kate Nambiar

Gender clinician and endocrinology specialist, Welsh Gender Service

Nambiar has worked in the NHS since 1999, specialising in sexual health since 2003. She has held roles as a speciality doctor at University Hospitals Sussex and a doctoral researcher at Brighton and Sussex Medical School. In 2012, Nambiar founded Clinic-T, a sexual health clinic for trans and non-binary people in Brighton. As medical director at the Terrence Higgins Trust, a role she has just left, she used her expertise to help end HIV transmission by 2030.

Tolu Osinubi

Director, Deloitte UK

With over 11 years of experience, Osinubi works within quality engineering at Deloitte UK on large-scale digital transformation for global consumer clients. An advocate for diversity and inclusion, she is a multi-awardwinning leader in the intersectionality space and is co-chair of the Proud at Deloitte LGBTQ+ network. She successfully implemented her vision on scaling cross-network initiatives, providing members with opportunities to build community and connection. Osinubi is a sought-after keynote speaker and guest panellist, representing her intersections as a Black LGBTQ+ role model within technology.

Sarah Rench

GenAI security lead and European cyber security ICOE lead, Avanade

Rench is the global generative lead at Avanade, where she manages teams building generative AI security systems. She promotes diversity, equity and inclusion through various roles including being European executive sponsor of Prism Avanade’s LGBTQ network, an Interbank Committee member, and chair of British Computer Society Pride network. She founded DiverseCxO, which empowers social equity through mentorship of minoritised groups, and co-founded RepresentAI to help LGBTQ+ individuals get into AI careers.

Kyne Santos

Drag queen

Santos is a performer and author, best known for competing on the first series of Canada’s Drag Race. Santos, which is also his real name, is of Filipino descent and became a citizen of Canada after moving there at the age of five. He gained a scholarship to study mathematics at the University of Waterloo and took that knowledge on to his TikTok account, where he entertains more than 1.6 million followers with maths trivia. In 2024, Santos released the book Math in Drag, proving that maths can be fascinating and fun.

Lauryn Yuen

Global client solutions manager, TikTok

Passionate about fostering diversity and inclusion, Yuen is co-lead of TikTok’s Pride EU Employee Resource Group. In this role, Yuen has worked on initiatives that promote acceptance, allyship and positive change. In 2023, she was ranked in second place in inclusion company INvolve’s Top 100 Outstanding LGBTQ+ Future Leaders Role Model List. She also plays an active role on the UK leadership team of Out in Tech, and serves on advisory boards for Lesbians Who Tech & Allies, supporting efforts to create a more inclusive tech industry.

