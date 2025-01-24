Andrew Polins of lululemon on bringing authenticity to leadership

“I would like to see more LGBTQ+ leaders at the helm of organisations, demonstrating the need to dream big and reject the notion that what makes you different is an obstacle to success.”

Andrew Polins, Senior Vice President at lululemon, shares his journey from studying East Asian Studies, to taking on key roles in Shanghai and Hong Kong, before landing his current position. He spoke to myGwork about his experiences as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, the challenges he faced in embracing his identity, and the vital role that inclusivity and diversity play in the workplace. Andrew also shares his hopes for advancing LGBTQ+ equality both at lululemon and in wider society, highlighting the company’s commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity and action.

Could you tell us a bit about your background and career journey leading up to your current position at lululemon?

As an East Asian Studies major in university, my goal was to live and work in China. I started my career at The Children’s Place based in Shanghai to build its China manufacturing strategy. After seven years in Shanghai, I moved to Hong Kong to work for Dick’s Sporting Goods and Family Dollar before joining lululemon to lead our liaison offices in Hong Kong and Taipei.

Can you tell us about your childhood – where did you grow up; did you have any hobbies?

I was born in Boston, MA and grew up in New Hampshire. I was introduced to Broadway early and fell in love with acting and dancing (and singing even though I was not blessed with a singing voice!). Besides performing on stage, I played tennis and was an avid summer camper, going to the same camp every year for 10 years.

Can you share your personal journey with the LGBTQ+ community?

While I grew up in a loving family, there was a strong push towards having a traditional hetero-lifestyle. It took me until I was 28 to come to terms with my own sexuality and begin sharing my truth with friends, family and colleagues. The fears I carried about having “lied” to friends, losing status or not being able to achieve my personal and professional goals quickly dissolved as I thankfully was embraced by my community.

What has been a standout moment in your career so far?

My standout moment was MCing our lululemon Leadership Summit. Being recognized for creating connection and bringing energy in my day-to-day and sharing that with thousands of lululemon leaders was a special moment.

How does lululemon strive for inclusivity and provide an open space for LGBTQ+ employees?

At lululemon, our people are the heartbeat to the company, and it is important that we respect all individual’s right to express their views, opinions, and position. Our commitment to Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Action (IDEA) is part of our company purpose and ongoing journey, which includes expanding being well to encompass a culture of inclusion where diversity is celebrated, equity is the norm, and action is the commitment.

Throughout your career, have you noticed any developments in attitudes towards the importance of diversity and inclusion?

From when I began my career in the early 2000s until today, the attitude toward D&I has evolved dramatically. I’ve witnessed a whole new vocabulary being introduced to the workplace that increased awareness and started the arduous process of normalisation.

What immediate improvements would you like to see being made for LGBTQ+ equality in the future – both in the workplace, and wider society?

In the workplace, I would like to see more LGBTQ+ leaders at the helm of organisations, demonstrating the need to dream big and reject the notion that what makes you different is an obstacle to success. In society, I would like to see the gains we’ve made in specific communities, areas and countries expand to a wider range of places. The queer exodus from hometowns to big cities still shows an imbalance of safety, understanding and opportunity that needs to be addressed.

Is there anything we haven’t discussed already that you would like to include?

I would not be where I am today without mentors and managers who created a comfortable space for me to be myself. It’s my responsibility to keep paying that forward.

