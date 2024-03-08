Wreck series two gets release date as new images unveiled

The launch of the second series of Wreck is just around the corner as we found out today.

The first series written and created by Ryan J. Brown debuted on the BBC in 2022. It followed Jamie (Oscar Kennedy) as he joined the crew of the Velorum cruise ship, The Sacramentum, in the hope of finding out more about his sister Pippa’s disappearance from the same ship months earlier. Along the way he joined up with many of his fellow crew members, eventually uncovering an insidious plot by Velorum.

Oscar Kennedy as Jamie in Wreck (Image: BBC) Thaddea Graham as Vivian and Oscar Kennedy as Jamie (Image: BBC) Miya Ocego as Rosie in Wreck (Image: BBC) Peter Claffey as Cormac (Image: BBC) Alice Nokes as Sophia in Wreck (Image: BBC) Amber Grappy as Lauren (Image: BBC)

The second series will take place months later and will see Jamie as well as Vivian (Thaddea Graham), Pippa (Jodie Tyack), Olly (Anthony Rickman), Lauren (Amber Grappy), Cormac (Peter Claffey), Rosie (Miya Ocego) and more strike back against Velorum.

This time they will target Velorum’s ‘wellness’ festival for millionaires up in the Slovenian countryside. As per a statement put out on Friday (8 March) “Relationships fray, blood pours, and not everyone will be making it out alive. It’s going to be a cleansing experience…”

The second season of Wreck will also star Warren James Dunning, Alice Nokes, James Phoon, Ali Hardman, Rory O’Neill, and Harriet Webb. The OC and Ugly Betty star Alan Dale also joins the cast, as does Phil Martin, and Orlando Norman. Shaheen Jafargholi, Sam Buttery, Greg Austin, Carolyn Bracken, Niamh Walsh, Buck Braithwaite, Joseph Arkley, and Bradley Riches also join.

Bradley Riches in Wreck (Image: BBC) James Phoon as Hamish (Image: BBC) Sam Buttery as Jean in Wreck (Image: BBC) (Image: BBC) Warren James Dunning as Beaker (Image: BBC) Miya Ocego as Rosie, Alice Nokes as Sophia, Amber Grappy as Lauren, Thaddea Graham as Vivian, and Peter Claffey as Cormac in Wreck (Image: BBC)

All episodes of the second series of Wreck will launch on the BBC iPlayer on Tuesday 26 March at 6am ahead of the launch on BBC Three at 10pm.