Wreck series two gets release date as new images unveiled
The series has previously been teased as "bigger and bloodier" than the first series
The launch of the second series of Wreck is just around the corner as we found out today.
The first series written and created by Ryan J. Brown debuted on the BBC in 2022. It followed Jamie (Oscar Kennedy) as he joined the crew of the Velorum cruise ship, The Sacramentum, in the hope of finding out more about his sister Pippa’s disappearance from the same ship months earlier. Along the way he joined up with many of his fellow crew members, eventually uncovering an insidious plot by Velorum.
The second series will take place months later and will see Jamie as well as Vivian (Thaddea Graham), Pippa (Jodie Tyack), Olly (Anthony Rickman), Lauren (Amber Grappy), Cormac (Peter Claffey), Rosie (Miya Ocego) and more strike back against Velorum.
This time they will target Velorum’s ‘wellness’ festival for millionaires up in the Slovenian countryside. As per a statement put out on Friday (8 March) “Relationships fray, blood pours, and not everyone will be making it out alive. It’s going to be a cleansing experience…”
The second season of Wreck will also star Warren James Dunning, Alice Nokes, James Phoon, Ali Hardman, Rory O’Neill, and Harriet Webb. The OC and Ugly Betty star Alan Dale also joins the cast, as does Phil Martin, and Orlando Norman. Shaheen Jafargholi, Sam Buttery, Greg Austin, Carolyn Bracken, Niamh Walsh, Buck Braithwaite, Joseph Arkley, and Bradley Riches also join.
All episodes of the second series of Wreck will launch on the BBC iPlayer on Tuesday 26 March at 6am ahead of the launch on BBC Three at 10pm.