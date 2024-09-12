Ultra-camp Celine Dion jukebox musical Titanique sets sail for London: How to get tickets

The award-winning Off-Broadway sensation Titanique is charting a course for London, docking at the Criterion Theatre this December.

This ultra-camp musical reimagining of the blockbuster film Titanic – set to the soaring vocals of Canadian pop diva Celine Dion – promises to be the most hilarious shipwreck you’ll ever experience.

Titanique is heading to London’s West End soon (Image: Provided)

Titanique blends one of cinema’s greatest love stories with the chart-topping hits of Madame Dion, creating a madcap musical adventure that’s taken New York by storm.

Featuring powerhouse performances and show-stopping numbers like ‘My Heart Will Go On’, ‘All By Myself’, and ‘To Love You More’, this theatrical voyage is bursting with nostalgia, heart, and delightfully daft humour.

Critics have hailed the production as “sensational, hilarious and deranged” (New York Post) and “the silliest, smartest, gayest fever-dream miracle” (The Daily Beast). Vulture magazine emphatically declared: “Titanique is f*cking great. Swim, don’t walk, to see this Celine Dion jukebox fantasia!”

The show’s creative team promises London audiences the same hysterical experience that’s had New York theatregoers in stitches. With a full live band backing up the cast’s impressive vocal chops, Titanique offers a fresh, irreverent take on both the iconic film and Dion’s beloved songbook.

Titanique tickets on sale now