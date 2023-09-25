Troye Sivan told ‘don’t f*** this up’ by Bag Raiders over iconic sample

After dropping his second single from his upcoming album, Troye Sivan has filled us in on how he got that iconic sample.

‘Got Me Started’ sees the ‘Rush’ singer in several locations around Bangkok including a bathhouse, a drag bar, and a rooftop helipad.

The song features an iconic sample from Bag Raider’s 2011 ‘Shooting Stars’.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music show on 20 September, Troye said ‘Got Me Started’ was one of the first songs he wrote for his album, Something to Give Each Other.

On being the first person to get use of the Australian electronic music duo’s sample Troye told Zane: “They made me aware of that.

“They were like, ‘By the way, we’ve had hundreds of requests and we’ve never said yes, so don’t f*** this up.”

He continued: “And I was like, ‘I promise you, I’m going to make a video. It’s going to be sick. Like, I really believe in this’.”

Troye further explained that the idea for using the sample came naturally after he started to sing it in the studio. But he thought it would never become a reality.

Cut to now and it’s everywhere!

Troye also revealed exactly how he got a hold of the sample.

“I texted my A&R [artists and repertoire] from Australia, and obviously because we’re all Australians it was, like, within 20 minutes he had reached them and I get this text with the stem in my phone. I’ll never forget the moment I clicked play and it came out so clean, completely, like, solo.”

He then said: “We put it in and it worked.” Didn’t it just!

Something to Give Each Other is available to stream and download from 13 October 2023.