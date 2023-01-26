Drag Race UK’s Tia Kofi releases new electro-pop single ‘Curious’

Everybody’s RuPaul’s Drag Race UK favourite, Tia Kofi, is back with a brand new single and we’re… ‘Curious’ to hear more.

‘Curious’ sees the Drag Race UK fan-favourite bring us a driving electro-pop tune written by legendary songwriters Topham and Twigg. The pair are behind some of Steps’ biggest hits. The song is produced by Canadian talent Kennen.

Over a pulsating beat, Tia sings of a boy she can’t help but be intrigued by.

“Later in the club when he dance with me, I can feel the eyes of the VIPs waiting for recognition. And when he’s looking at me how can I describe it? I see the world in a different way,” she continues.

With smooth vocals, Tia repeats the warnings that the boy is “dangerous,” but is just too captivated and concedes, “I’m just curious about us.”

As the song comes to a close Tia notes, “I don’t know what he’s looking for,” before relenting, “No, I’ve never felt like this before.”

‘Curious’ follows previous tracks from Tia including ‘So Good,’ ‘Outside In,’ and ‘I Got You.’

It also follows her second EP Part 2: The Antidote which in turn followed her debut EP, Part 1: The Damage.

Notching up 100,000 monthly listeners and more than 2.4 million streams and counting on Spotify, Tia is one of the hottest LGBTQ+ artists in the UK.

The 32-year-old, who recently appeared at DragCon UK, has had five top 10 hits in the Music Week Commercial Pop Charts and last year was featured as Notion magazine’s Artist of the Month.

The Drag Race UK season 2 alumnus has also starred in Meta’s Queens of the Metaverse, the first mixed reality drag show.

Tia has also appeared on The Weakest Link Eurovision special, BBC One’s Children In Need, and Celebrity Lingo for ITV. She will soon be seen on BBC One’s Bridge of Lies.