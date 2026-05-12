‘This City’ hitmaker Sam Fischer reflects on imposter syndrome as he aims to challenge bisexual ‘shame’ with new single (EXCLUSIVE)

As he embarks on a new chapter, ‘This City’ hitmaker Sam Fischer is taking a moment to reflect before moving forward. His new single, ‘A Heart Doesn’t Hurt Itself’, proves exactly why Fischer remains one of the most compelling vocalists and songwriters of his generation, but has success and virality come at a cost?



In this exclusive interview with Attitude, Fischer opens up about what bisexual representation means to him, how life in London has given him the space to experience a second adolescence, and the journey that shaped his queer identity.

Attitude: You’ve built a reputation for writing songs that feel like confessions. What part of yourself have you only recently found the courage to share in your music?

Sam Fischer: I think I’ve always written from an honest place, and I’ve never tried to conceal some part of myself within my music, but I’m also just not the songwriter that gets hyper-specific with my lyrics. I’ll talk about everything from my sexuality to my relationships, to my childhood, to my family, and it’s all honest to my experience, but I think my songs are universal enough for people to assign their own meaning and stories to them. As for what part of myself I’ve found the courage to share, I’d say I’ve found the courage to talk freely publicly about what songs mean now… so I guess people just need to ask!

Your new single ‘A Heart Doesn’t Hurt Itself’ is a powerful re-introduction of you as a songwriter and an artist. Why did you feel this song needed to lead this new chapter?

That is very nice of you to say because I feel like for the past two years, I’ve been metaphorically drunk and stumbling around trying to figure out how I want to sound and how I want to be as an artist. I think conceptually ‘A Heart Doesn’t Hurt Itself’ is somewhat of a synopsis of how the next album is going to feel and sound from a lyrical and production standpoint, so it made sense to me to put it out as the start of a new chapter. I’ve also been able to go old school testing it on the road and the response in the room and the messages I’ve received after the shows have been so beautiful, it just felt right to put it out. I also just love the hell out of it and I’m singing my ass off!

Sam Fischer’s ‘A Heart Doesn’t Hurt Itself’ single cover art (Image: Provided)

Having spoken openly about mental health, has your relationship with vulnerability changed as your platform has grown?

I’d say I’ve become more vulnerable maybe just because I’m way less self-conscious about how I present myself. A few years ago, I would overthink everything I said on any platform, and I would stress like crazy over every post and the perception of me, and maybe that’s because I wasn’t able to go around the world and experience the success and attention that ‘This City’ was bringing in person, so I was never getting real-time, real-life feedback. Thinking about it now, the true arrogance of me to think anyone was thinking about me as much as I thought they were, it’s just never the case. So now I don’t care, and I’ve learned that despite how much I’d love people to think about me, they just aren’t and that’s ok, there’s a beautiful freedom in that… none of this is that serious.

After ‘This City’ went viral, did your idea of success shift? What does success look like to you now?

I mean ‘This City’ went from doing 400 streams a day to doing like 400K streams a day within a few months after it had been out for a year and a half, it was so random and the craziest whiplash of my life. When I put the song out, I was just happy that anyone was hearing it at all, so yeah, my idea of success shifted like crazy! Fast forward to now, coming through the pandemic and gearing up to enter a new era, the truth is, of course I would love to feel again the heat of the success and the attention that the explosion of ‘This City’ brought. I care a lot about doing well and the numbers of it all and making my fans feel proud of what I’m doing and what they’re supporting, and I think that’s ok. What’s shifted is not putting as much pressure on myself and learning to enjoy the moments instead of searching for the next one before the current one has even passed. I’m sorry but if you hear an artist say they don’t care about numbers or money or opportunity or attention, it just can’t be real, and if it really is, I’m going to need them to send me the number for their beta blocker hook-up because I’m tryna get like you!!!

Sam Fischer (Image: Provided)

You’ve collaborated with Demi Lovato, Meghan Trainor and toured with artists such as Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan. If you could create a Sam Fischer supergroup, who would be top of your list for members?

Ahhh I wish so badly I’d had the chance to open for Niall, we got so close but alas, Covid rained on that parade and ruined the tour. Everyone you mentioned was truly amazing, and I’m lucky to have them all as friends in my life. But now that I’ve cleared that up, onto the more pressing question of a supergroup?

Sam Fischer

Emma Stone’s bald head from Bugonia

Meryl Streep’s scream from Big Little Liars

Adele pointing at the airport security camera

Bruno Mars

You left Australia to pursue music, you’ve lived in the US, and now you’re settling into life in London. What does home actually feel like for you – is it a place or a feeling?

Though Australia will always be home, the actual idea of home has always been a little fleeting to me. It’s never really been a place, and I’ve been burned by the feeling time and time again. I also moved house six or seven times before the age of 12 and then left Australia at 18 because of issues and tensions at home, so it’s no wonder I don’t trust the idea. With that said, these last two years in London have been incredible. I’ve been lucky to fall into a beautiful crew of friends and chosen family has always been where I’ve found a home, so I’m happy to say it feels good!

How do you feel a city like London has shaped you creatively? Do you think the forthcoming music bears a London imprint?

I think for the last few years the UK has been influencing everyone, everywhere, and making my next album here has been so nice. It’s hard to explain and sounds all woo woo to say, but there really is a different energy to writing in the UK as opposed to LA and Nashville. They all have their own vibes and it’s great, but I’m loving London right now. I’m also so inspired by what Raye’s doing and what Sam Fender’s doing, I also fucking loved Charli XCX’s Wuthering Heights soundtrack album, and then I went to Fred Again at Ally Pally and was blown away by that, so I’ve just been diving into way more of an array of creative energies. I’ve been going to raves, going to Drumsheds and The Cause, and more festivals than ever, so I think you’ll hear the influence of the UK all up and down the forthcoming music.

Sam Fischer (Image: Provided)

If you were curating your own festival, who would be the top 3 headliners?

Beyoncé for all thee days for Renaissance, Cowboy Carter, and then a combo day of Lemonade, Writing’s On The Wall, Four, B’Day & Beyoncé.

Has living in the UK unlocked anything creatively or personally that has surprised you or helped to cultivate your identity?

Moving to the UK felt like a reset for sure. Going through the pandemic in LA and everything that happened with ‘This City’ and then a sudden move to Virginia for 18 months, it was time for a big change and I’m grateful that moving to London has really allowed myself and my wife to just start fresh. As opposed to cultivating my identity, I think I’ve more so just begun to love who I am and who I have always been, and what comes with acceptance is freedom of expression, and that’s influenced me creatively. So, though this was kind of a long answer to the question… in short… yes.

You’ve mentioned that you’re really drawn to UK club and rave culture – is there something about those spaces that makes you feel more comfortable expressing yourself?

Oh wow, it’s everything about it! The lack of judgement, the camaraderie, the lack of self-consciousness! People are dancing, people are having fun, and it doesn’t feel like anyone is hyper-aware of how anyone’s coming across. It’s total freedom of expression through music and fashion and just being around other people from all walks of life.

You’ve been so open about being a bisexual person in a heterosexual marriage. What does bisexual representation look like to you right now – is there anything you wish people understood better?

I love this question because being bisexual is part of my identity and even though I’m in a heterosexual marriage it doesn’t make it any less a part of my identity. I think even within the queer community there are a lot of misunderstandings about bisexual people, especially bisexual men, and I would love to normalise it. I would love to be able to erase the shame in others that I felt growing up about it, and I’m just extremely grateful that I’m with someone who knows and loves me for who I am.

Queer people often experience a “second adolescence” – can you relate to this?

I can absolutely relate to that. I think I’m experiencing a “second adolescence” now and it feels fucking amazing. It’s exhausting to constantly be looking over your shoulder and caring so deeply about how others perceive you, so to feel like I’m finally not hiding anything anymore is just such a gift that I don’t take for granted. Perception and imposter syndrome has always been something I’ve struggled with, so to finally feel like I’m stepping into myself and celebrating it with people who love me through it, it’s the best feeling in the world.

What’s inspiring you creatively in 2026, musically or otherwise?

Right now, what’s inspiring me creatively in 2026 is being on tour, travelling and playing live in general. I’ve been testing new music on the road and getting real-time reactions, it’s the greatest. I’ve also been really trying to figure out my style and working with some incredible creatives in the UK and Australia, which has been so fun, and this next era is going to be the most defined of my career for sure. Also, my band is made up of my best friends and we’re having such a good time, so everything feels good and exciting, and I hope it stays that way for a long time.

Sam Fischer’s new single ‘A Heart Doesn’t Hurt Itself’ is available to stream now across all platforms.