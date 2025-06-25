Tiktok creator Maddie Grace Jepson thanks LGBTQ+ community as she lands West End role (EXCLUSIVE)

Viral TikTok sensation Maddie Grace Jepson is making her West End and professional stage debut as Lorraine Baines in Back to the Future: The Musical at London’s Adelphi Theatre from Wednesday, 13 August 2025.

With over 2.1 million followers across social media, Maddie is known for her sharp comedy, strong LGBTQ+ allyship, and more recently her role in Channel 4’s Big Mood alongside Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude, said: “Musical theatre was my first love — I trained in it long before my digital days… It’s giving full circle moment, it’s giving fate.”

“Honestly, I wouldn’t have had the confidence to take this leap without the LGBTQ+ community. Nearly all of my closest friends are queer, and their strength, love and humour have shaped me in ways I can’t fully explain.”

“Being surrounded by people who live so boldly gave me the courage to do the same — and I’ll carry that with me on stage,” She added.

The social media star announced her West End debut role on Instagram with an emotional video, reflecting on her childhood love of performing.

In the video she said:: “It’s not all for nothing. You are going to achieve one of your dreams… it’s going to happen for you, just keep… keep going.”

In the musical adaptation of the cult 1985 film, Maddie will play Lorraine Baines, mother of time-travelling teen Marty McFly, portrayed by Caden Brauch.

She will share the stage with Brian Conley as Doctor Emmett Brown, who joins the production for a strictly limited 12-week run. Cory English will return to the role from Wednesday 5 November 2025.

Back to the Future: The Musical has broken records at box office records at London’s Adelphi Theatre and has been seen by over 3.8 million people worldwide.