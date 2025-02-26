Check out the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of gay epic Edward II in 12 photos (EXCLUSIVE)

Theatre fans rejoice, as the Royal Shakespeare Company is delighting us with a special production of the historic gay story Edward II running this spring.

The play tells the often overlooked tale of King Edward II’s love for Piers Gaveston. First performed in 1592, the play was written by Christopher Marlowe who was also rumoured to be gay himself. The play is thought to be one of the first plays to ever deal with a queer relationship.

King Edward II is played by veteran theatre actor and co-artistic director of the RSC Daniel Evans, whilst Edward’s lover Gaveston is played by Eloka Ivo.

To whet your appetite, check out this selection of photos from what looks to be a world class production of this truly unique and historic play.

Evan Milton (standing) and Daniel Evans in Edward II (Image: Helen Murray) Daniel Evans in Edward II (Image: Helen Murray) Henry Pettigrew in in Edward II (Image: Helen Murray) Ruta Gedmintas and Enzo Cilenti in Edward II (Image: Helen Murray) Eloka Ivo and Daniel Evans in Edward II (Image: Helen Murray) Eloka Ivo and company In Edward II (Image: Helen Murray)

Rounding off the cast are Ruta Gedmintas and Enzo Cilenti, as, respectively, Edward’s wife Queen Isabella, and the calculating Mortimer. Gedmintas is recognisable for her appearances on screen in the likes of His Dark Materials and Sandman, whilst Enzo might be familiar to fans of The Crown or Bridget Jones’s Baby.

Enzo Cilenti and Ruta Gedmintas in Edward II (Image: Helen Murray) Daniel Evans and Eloka Ivo in Edward II (Image: Helen Murray) Eloka Ivo (standing) and company in Edward II (Image: Helen Murray)

The play is directed by Daniel Raggett. Speaking about the production, Ragget commented: “A love story with a political edge – this 400 year old play has plenty to say about the supposedly liberal and progressive times in which we now live: when King Edward wants to rule alongside the man he loves, how much change can the establishment tolerate, and at what cost?”

Ruta Gedmintas in Edward II (Image: Helen Murray) Stavros Demetraki and Kwaku Mills (Image: Helen Murray) Daniel Evans in Edward II (Image: Helen Murray)

Edward II runs until 5 April 2025 at the Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon. Tickets are available to purchase here.