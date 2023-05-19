Queer stars Callum Scott Howells and Luke Evans lead cast for new BBC drama The Way

It’s A Sin’s Callum Scott Howells and Nine Perfect Strangers’ Luke Evans lead the talent of a new BBC Welsh drama The Way, and we’re so excited.

Co-created by Michael Sheen, James Graham and Adam Curtis, The Way has just begun filming in Port Talbot.

The BBC has teased the three-part drama, and said it “tells the story of an ordinary family caught up in an extraordinary chain of events that ripple out from their home town.”

It’s been labelled as “ambitious, powerful and surprising” in a BBC press release. It sounds like it’s set to be an emotional ride.

“Feeling v v v proud to be a part of this” – Callum Scott Howells

The synopsis added: “Fleeing unrest, The Driscolls are forced to escape the country they’ve always called home and the certainties of their old lives.

“Will they be overwhelmed by their memories of the past, or will they lay their ghosts to rest and take the risk of an unknown future?”

It’s A Sin Callum Scott Howells leads the cast (Image: Channel 4)

Scott Howells already made his excitement at the project clear. He tweeted: “Feeling v v v proud to be a part of this – having the best time filming yng nghymruuuu.”

Evans also spoke on being part of the drama earlier this week, while chatting at the Wales Screen Summit.

feeling v v v proud to be a part of this – having the best time filming yng nghymruuuu 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿❤️ https://t.co/2DCRgdPQVp — Callum Scott Howells (@callumshowells) May 15, 2023

He was very complimentary of Sheen, who makes his directorial debut with The Way.

“It’s Michael Sheen’s first directing job. You’d never think it,” Evans shared told the panel.

“You look at the picture board in your trailer and think, how has he managed to get all these people in this Welsh story? Because he’s Michael Sheen.

“It’s Michael Sheen’s first directing job. You’d never think it” – Luke Evans

“As a director he’s great, because he’s an actor. He understands how to speak to an actor. He knows what he needs and how to get it out of you.”

Sheen, who will also star, said: “I feel very lucky to get to work every day with these phenomenal actors. We’ve always had so much acting talent here in Wales. I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to tell this extraordinary story with the very best at work today.”

Luke Evans also stars (Image: BBC)

Others to star in The Way include Gavin and Stacey’s Steffan Rhodri, The Pact’s Sophie Melville, and The Crown’s Mark Lewis Jones.

The series has been developed and executive produced by Bethan Jones.

It’s not yet clear when The Way will air, but it’s expected to come sometime in late 2023.