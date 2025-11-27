Doctor Who spin-off series teases ‘massive action sequence’ in Russell T Davies’s The War Between the Land and the Sea

Upcoming Doctor Who spin-off series The War Between the Land and the Sea teases a “massive action sequence”, as executive producer Pete McTighe says there are big sets in every episode.

Premiering on BBC iPlayer and BBC One this December, the five-part science fiction drama features Attitude cover star Russell Tovey, exploring what happens to humanity when an ocean species emerges, triggering a global crisis.

Speaking ahead of the release this festive season, McTighe and Russell T Davies – who wrote the series – revealed that everything they wrote made it to filming, despite their initial doubts and high expectations.

“How the hell are we actually going to shoot this?” – executive producer Pete McTighe on The War Between the Land and the Sea

(Image: BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon) (Image: BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon) (Image: BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon)

McTighe said in a statement: “I have to admit, when I was writing the massive action sequence at the heart of episode 2, I was thinking, ‘How the hell are we actually going to shoot this?’”

He continued: “It still blows my mind that everything Russell and I wrote has ended up on screen, looking so good. The scale of the sets was incredible.”

The writer teased yet another episode in the much-anticipated show set in the sci-fi world of Doctor Who: “I mean, when you see the Empress Hall, it’s hard to believe that wasn’t a real location – let alone where we go in episode 3.”

“Barclay is very much an everyman character” – Russell T Davies about Russell Tovey’s roll in the Doctor Who spin-off

(Image: BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon)

Attitude’s Man of the Year, Tovey, will play Barclay, one of the central characters navigating a world on the brink of disaster.

Executive producer Davies praised Tovey not just as an actor but as “a leader of men”. He continued: “I adore him. Barclay is very much an everyman character, and it becomes a very serious role, but Russell always finds moments of comedy in it. It really pushes him to his full range.”

The pair were recently reunited at the Attitude Awards 2025, where Davies presented the Plainclothes actor with his trophy.

Tovey’s addition to the Doctor Who cinematic universe is a homage to their long-standing friendship. Davies, 62, first served as Doctor Who showrunner and head writer from 2005 to 2010, returning to lead the show again from 2023 to the present.

“I still can’t believe we got her to play this part” – Davies on casting Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Salt

Joining Tovey is a star-studded cast including Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Salt, about whom the Doctor Who legend said: “I still can’t believe we got her to play this part.” He added: “The depth and breadth of what she portrays with Russell has been the greatest joy.”

The pair will star alongside Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, Ruth Madeley as Shirley Ann Bingham, Alexander Devrient as Colonel Ibrahim, and Colin McFarlane as General Austin Pierce.

The War Between the Land and the Sea will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and BBC One from 7 December 2025.

