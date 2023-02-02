The Outing Festival returns to celebrate 10 years of bringing people together

A new twist on old traditions, The Outing Festival returns this February to celebrate 10 years of bringing people together.

Just in time for Valentine’s weekend, between 10 and 12 February, the world’s only music, matchmaking, and queer arts festival will combine live comedy, music, ceilí bands, drag artists, and DJs to make for an LGBTQ+ weekend like no other.

Created in 2012 by the ‘Queen of Matchmaking,’ Eddie McGuinness, The Outing Festival is a stand-alone LGBTQ festival and off-shoot of the famous and long-running Lisdoonvarna Matchmaking Festival in Lisdoonvarna, which has been around for more than 170 years.

The festival is located on the 450-acre grounds of Dromoland Castle at The Inn at Dromoland Co. Clare on the Wild Atlantic Way in Ireland.

The Outing Festival at The Inn at Dromoland (Image: The Outing Festival)

Visitors for 2023 are promised a craic-filled weekend away in what will be the first time the festival has run since the beginning of the Covid pandemic.

Among the highlights of the weekend, one of The Outing’s favourite crooners, Paul Middleton, will be performing. The handsome and talented heartthrob returns for his second year at the festival with a live show featuring covers of iconic hits from the 80s to the present.

Paul Middleton and Eddie McGuinness at The Outing Festival 2019 (Image: The Outing Festival)

The Outing Festival’s love for the Eurovision Song Contest will keep growing, with Irish and international winners performing at the festival previously, including Johnny Logan, UK winner Katrina (Katrina & The Waves), and Irish winners Paul Harrington.

This year, Eurovision winners Niamh Kavanagh and Linda Martin are special guests taking the headline slots.

People applaud at The Outing Festival (Image: The Outing Festival)

As well as being able to enjoy creative arts such as music and comedy, visitors can also experience a range of outdoor activities such as hiking, surfing, watersports to horse riding, golf, and more.

The Outing Festival brings people together regardless of background. Following the legalisation of gay marriage in the Republic of Ireland in 2015 the festival has brought together hundreds of couples, as well as a few marriages too. And a few more are on the way!

Blind Date at The Outing Festival 2019 (Image: The Outing Festival)

“It’s not easy to find someone of like-mindedness out there online or offline,” says the Queen of Matchmaking & The Outing founder, Eddie McGuinness. “At the core of the festival is bringing people and artists together who are Irish or with an Irish connection or hope to have one by the end of the festival. This is like a Gay Butlins with even more glitter and camp,” said McGuinness.

Joining McGuiness over the years as co-hosts have been the drag star, Panti Bliss, and Irish TV and radio presenters, Brendan Courtney, Alan Hughes, and Paul Ryder.

People applaud at The Outing Festival (Image: The Outing Festival)

Over the years, the festival has also made visits to other Pride festivals around Ireland including Sligo, Dundalk, Limerick, Galway, Waterford, and Carlow Pride to name a few. The Outing has also visited London and Vienna.



Dates for next year’s Valentine’s Weekend fall on 8-11 February 2024.

Book now at TheOutingFestival.com.