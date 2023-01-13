The Last of Us’ Bella Ramsey says their gender has ‘always been very fluid’

One of the stars of The Last of Us, Bella Ramsey, has said they’ve always seen their gender as being “very fluid”.

The 19-year-old stars in HBO’s adaptation of the popular video game alongside The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal. Last October it was confirmed that Ramsey’s character, Ellie, would be queer as in the game.

Speaking to the New York Times recently Ramsey said their gender identity is something they’ve thought about a lot.

“I guess my gender has always been very fluid. Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and I wouldn’t think about it, but I knew that if someone called me ‘he’ it was a bit exciting,” they said.

Ramsey has been nominated for a Critics Choice Award for their role in another series, Catherine Called Birdy. The award is a gender neutral acting award, which Bella is pleased with.

They go on to say that they tick non-binary when its presented as an option.

“I’m very much just a person. Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like, but in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less.”

Ramsey is also known for their roles as Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones, Mildred Hubble in The Worst Witch. They’ve also starred as Angelica in His Dark Materials and Jane Gray in Becoming Elizabeth.

A synopsis for The Last of Us reads: “Joel [Pascal] a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone to the Fireflies, a cure-searching organization.”

“What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.”

The Last of Us premieres on Sky Atlantic on 16 January.