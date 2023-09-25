The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula season 5 to be ‘biggest and baddest yet’: How to watch

Season 5 of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula has been announced, with the alternative drag competition aptly launching on 31 October.

Their “biggest and baddest yet”, Dragula‘s creators say season five will boast a new set and more diverse cast. Helped along the way with the Boulet Brothers taking over as the spooky drag contest’s directors.

“With season 5, we are beginning a new and innovative chapter of the show. And we’ve retooled and updated the format in an incredibly exciting way,” Dracmorda, one half of the Boulet Brothers, said.

“We’ve brought in some incredibly talented new team members” say the Boulet Brothers of Dragula (Image: Scotty Kirby)

“Nobody is going to sail the ship with more passion than us, so we’ve taken over as the show’s directors for season 5, and we’ve brought in some incredibly talented new team members who are really elevating what you will see on screen,” added Swanthula, the other half of the duo.

“This is the best-looking season of the show yet, and I can’t wait for fans to see these new competitors. They are truly the most impressive drag artists I have ever seen on-screen.”

The show’s creators have confirmed a number of guest judges while we await a cast announcement. These include Oppenheimer actor David Dastmalchian, horror author Tannanarive Due, and season 3 winner Landon Cider.

Following the success of spin-off Titans and the Halfway to Halloween special, momentum is high going into the milestone fifth season of Dragula.

Since its inception, the show has cultivated a passionate fanbase drawn to its blend of drag, horror, filth, and glamour.

How to watch Dragula season 5

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula season 5 will be streaming from 31 October 2023. It will be available to stream in the US on AMC+ or in the UK on the Shudder app, as well as through the Shudder channel on Amazon Prime Video.