The best UK theatre to see in April 2023

We’re back with our monthly preview of some of the best theatre happening this month.

Take a look!

Annie

The cast of Annie. (Image: Matt Crockett)

It’s always fun seeing spunky orphan Annie escaping the hard knock life for a bit of luxury in the home of Daddy Warbucks in this classic musical set in 1930s New York, where there may be a depression going on but the sun will come out tomorrow. Craig Revel Horwood, Jodie Prenger, and Elaine C. Smith are sharing the wigs, frocks, and attitude as cruel orphanage harridan Miss Hannigan (after the sad passing of Paul O’Grady) in this lavish touring production.

Annie is currently touring the UK. Get tickets here.

Animal

The cast of Animal. (Image: Piers Foley)

Jon Bradfield, the writer of Queers on BBC4 and the Above The Stag Theatre’s adult pantos, pens a play about hook-up culture in the disabled community, with Christopher John-Slater as the gay, disabled, and deeply horny David. Bronagh Lagan directs, with the show calling at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester, the Tobacco Factory Theatre in Bristol, and the Park Theatre, London.

Animal is touring the UK until 20 May. See here for ticket details.

Splintered

Charlotte Dowding, Nicholle Cherrie, and Yolanda Ovide in Splintered. (Image: Provided)

Back after a 2020 run at Soho Upstairs, Emily Aboud’s cabaret/play hybrid is restaged and redesigned for the much-bigger main stage. Three MCs (Charlotte Dowding, Nicholle Cherrie, and Yolanda Ovide) take the audience on a journey through Caribbean history based on interviews with queer women from Trinidad and Tobago in what has been hailed as a challenging, celebratory show.

Splintered plays at the Soho Theatre in London from 18 to 29 April. Get tickets here.

Breeding

Breeding poster. (Image: Provided)

Barry McStay’s play about queer adoption gets its premiere as part of the King’s Head ‘Takeover’ season. It centres around married gay couple Zeb and Eoin’s quest to become parents, with the author noting: “Speaking to people who have been through the adoption process, I was amazed at how exposing and arduous it can be – taking over two years on average and digging into all aspects of your life.”

Breeding plays at the King’s Head Theatre in London from 19 April to 7 May. Get tickets here.

Abigail’s Party

Rebecca Birch (Beverly), George Readshaw (Tony) in Abigail’s Party. (Image: Sheila Burnett)

Rebecca Birch is a drunken hostess from hell Beverly in Mike Leigh’s caustic 1970s comedy of bad manners. She and henpecked husband Laurence (Tom Richardson) invite neighbours Angela, Tony, and Susan (Alice De-Warrenne, George Richardson, and Jo Castleton) into their un-tastefully decorated suburban semi for a booze and nibbles evening that soon turns sour. Michael Cabot directs the UK tour.

Abigail’s Party is touring the UK until 15 July. Ticket info here.