The Archers stars says soap’s first lesbian kiss ‘should have happened sooner’ 

The Archers cast members Daisy Badger and Lucy Speed said the radio soap’s first on-air lesbian kiss “should have happened sooner.”

The pair’s characters Pip Archer and Stella Pryor have developed their connection in recent weeks.

Despite initially taking a dislike to each other, Pip saw a vulnerable side to Stella after her dog Weaver died in a farm accident.

The pair subsequently grew closer, and shared a kiss during an episode aired on August 10.

“It should have happened sooner! Well, maybe not should have”

This is the first time this has happened on the show which has been on the airwaves since 1951.

Asked whether she found it exciting to be part of The Archers first-ever lesbian kiss, Lucy said: “It is for me!”

Daisy weighed in: “It should have happened sooner! Well, maybe not should have…”

“To me, the question of Pip’s sexuality is more a matter of, ‘Well, we’ll figure that bit out later’,” she added to the Radio Times.

“That’s really nice. It’s just about the connection between her and Stella,” she went on.

While Stella felt the kiss was no big deal, it threw Pip into confusion. She pulled back, needing space to get her head round the situation.

Stella assured her there was no need for embarrassment or awkwardness, and reaffirmed their friendship.

However, the duo have confirmed there likely will be more romance on the cards to come.

“It seems obvious and normal, the stuff that’s been happening between Pip and Stella,” Daisy explained. “Nobody is trying too hard with it.”

It’s not the first lesbian relationship for characters in the programme. Other lesbian characters have included Alistair Lloyd’s sister Fiona, and barrister Anna Tregorran.

The show has gradually begun to feature LGBTQ+ characters in recent years.

Characters Adam Macy and Ian Craig entered into a civil partnership back in 2006, which was a soap opera first.

The pair then married in 2015, after laws changed to allow same-sex marriage to take place in the UK.

Anna became the first lesbian character in The Archers when she was introduced as part of an ongoing storyline, playing a domestic violence barrister.

