Michelle Visage to play Morticia Addams in The Addams Family West End concerts

If you ever thought that Michelle Visage would make the perfect Morticia Addams, then you’d be right! The LGBTQ+ icon will lead a production of The Addams Family musical on the West End next year.

Visage will star as the Addams family matriarch in the West End debut of The Addams Family, The Musical Comedy. It is set to play in concert at the London Palladium for two nights in February 2024.

Joining the RuPaul’s Drag Race legend will be musical theatre heartthrob Ramin Karimloo as Gomez Addams and Lesley Joseph as Grandma. Further casting is yet to be announced.

The Addams Family, The Musical Comedy (Image: Provided)

A synopsis reads: “Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows; she’s fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family!

“Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents. All the usual clan are present – Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley et al.”

The live concert version of the musical will be directed by Matthew White. It’s also produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and John Stalker Productions. Co-producers also include Jason Haigh-Ellery and Guy James.

Performances are set to take place on 12 and 13 February 2024 at the London Palladium. Tickets can be booked here.