Ted Lasso fans celebrate adorable season finale gay kiss: ‘We won!’

Fans of Ted Lasso are celebrating a win after the series gave Colin Hughes (Billy Harris) everything he wanted in the season finale.

Warning: Spoilers for Ted Lasso‘s season three finale ahead!

Colin was revealed to be gay in the third episode of the third season of the hit Apple TV+ series. The audience was introduced to his partner, Michael (Sam Liu) who Colin introduced to his teammates as his “friend.”

After Colin and Michael were spotted kissing by Trent Crimm (James Lance) Colin and Trimm later had a heart-to-heart while AFC Richmond was in Amsterdam. Trent also revealed he was gay.

It was here Colin told Trent: “All I want is for when we win a match to be able to kiss my fella the same way the guys get to kiss their girls.”

That moment was delivered upon in the season finale which debuted on Wednesday (31 May).

After the dramatic closing moments of the football season’s final match, which ends in a triumphant 3-2 victory for AFC Richmond, Colin looks wistfully on as a Richmond player kisses his female partner on the pitch.

Just then Michael appears and the two kiss for all to see before celebrating the win with the rest of the team.

There’s no backlash. No negativity. Just love and companionship. As it should be!

Fans celebrated the adorable moment online too. One person wrote: “i will cry about it i love them so much”

#tedlasso #tedlassospoilers



if i’m not mistaken, michael says “i’m so proud of you” to colin after their kiss and i will cry about it i love them so much pic.twitter.com/RXCTRpEY60 — mickey | ted lasso spoilers (@lovelytartt) May 31, 2023

Someone who posted a clip of the kiss online joked: “Can’t believe the entire ted lasso finale was just this 13 second clip?? kinda a short episode but beautiful nonetheless.”

Meanwhile, another person typed: “I don’t care what happened this episode this had me going insane i love him so insane”

colin got to kiss his fella after they win!! i don’t care what happened this episode this had me going insane i love him so insane pic.twitter.com/4mQhfIqUm6 — kay ♡ TED LASSO SPOILERS (@drewnotsogooden) May 31, 2023

And someone else claimed: “WE WON.”

The moment caps off a great queer storyline in a series known for its sweet and adorable moments.

After Trent discovers Colin and Michael in the season’s third episode he never ‘outs’ either. And neither is ‘outed’ by anyone else. There’s then the aforementioned heart-to-heart later in the season.

Then, in the season’s ninth episode, Colin came out to his teammates after they speculated that Isaac (Kola Bokinni) might be gay.

As we’ve come to expect from the series Colin’s coming out was handled sensitively by the team who told him unequivocally they supported him.

We love to see it!

Ted Lasso is streaming on Apple TV+.