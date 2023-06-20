Taylor Swift finally confirms UK and Europe tour dates

Taylor Swift has today revealed exactly when she’ll be bringing her The Eras Tour to the UK and Europe in a mega announcement.

In recent days, she has been touring across the US with support from the likes of Phoebe Bridgers and Hayley Williams.

The global superstar has also shared Mexico, Brazil and Argentina dates to come later on in the year, with support from Sabrina Carpenter.

Now, UK and European fans have finally got what they’ve all desperately wanted, tour dates.

In an announcement, Taylor said: “Verified EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY 🙋‍♀️ I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit TaylorSwift.com/tour for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!!”

Taylor will coming to venues across Europe between May and August 2024.

She’ll kick her Europe stint off in Paris on 9 May, before following with a date in Stockholm on 17 May, Lisbon on 24 May and Madrid on 30 May.

She’ll then fly across to the UK for two nights in Edinburgh on 7-8 June, before heading to Liverpool on 14-15 June. Welsh fans will be able to see Taylor in Cardiff on 18 June.

Then follows a double bill of London and Dublin dates, on 21-22 June, and 28-29 June respectively.

Taylor will perform a string of other Europe dates across the likes of Germany and Netherlands, ending her stint in the continent with two more London dates in August.

It’s already been pointed out that the Midnights’ artist has a Glastonbury-shaped hole in her touring schedule.

Guess we’ll have to watch this space…

Fans can register on each city’s official ticket registration page HERE up until 22 June at 11:59pm (local time) in the UK, and on 23 June at 11:59pm (local time) in Ireland and Europe.

Fans were convinced Taylor news was about to drop, after CEO of Paris La Défense Arena said they’d just booked someone “very famous” for next year.

Speaking in an interview with Pollstar, Frédéric Longuépée teased someone huge to come.

“We have just booked a very famous artist on the 9th, 10th, and potentially 11th of May, in other words, four days before giving the key to the Olympics organizing committee in 2024,” he told the publication.

The Stade De France – which usually hosts big names – will be fully booked out for the Olympics next summer.

Taylor kicked-off her tour in March this year, with a packed 44-strong setlist, comprised of tracks throughout her long-spanning career.