Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour film to be shown in cinemas worldwide

Attention Swifties! Determined to achieve true world domination with her The Eras tour, Taylor Swift is coming to the silver screen globally.

On Tuesday (26 September) Taylor Swift announced via social media that The Eras Tour concert film will play in cinemas worldwide from 13 October.

And tickets are on sale!

Posting about the announcement on Tuesday, Taylor said: “The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide…….. 🌎 Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!”

As reported by Variety, the film has a duration of 2 hours and 45 minutes. The live shows are reportedly over 3 hours long. While the film may not be the full show, it’s sure to be spectacular nonetheless.

When announcing the US run of the film, Taylor posted on Instagram: “Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged.”

The film will play at every ODEON Cinemas location throughout Europe. It will also play in Vue cinemas in the UK. In the US, the film will play in every AMC Theatre.

Taylor Swift on the Eras tour (Image: Cobalt/Provided)

In total cinemas in more than 100 countries worldwide will play host to what will no doubt be a truly theatrical event.

According to AMC Theatres in America, it took less than 24 hours for the film to break US records for the highest ticket sales in a single day.

Taylor Swift is set to make landfall in the UK for a string of dates starting 7 June and lasting until 22 June.

Find information on booking tickets here.