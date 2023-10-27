Taylor Swift addresses bisexuality rumours in new album prologue

Taylor Swift has addressed speculation that she is bisexual on the launch of her new album.

On Friday (27 October) the ‘Karma’ singer released 1989 (Taylor’s Version), the latest in her ongoing work to re-record her previous albums.

In the album’s prologue, the ‘Shake It Off’ singer wrote about what was going on around the time she originally recorded 1989 in 2013/2014

Taylor Swift has released 1989 (Taylor’s Version) (Image: Beth Garrabrant)

She touched on the media’s obsession with her dating life, reaching the point where rumours would spread after she was seen with platonic male friends. This also extended to her female friendships, leading to long-standing rumours that she is bisexual.

In the prologue, Taylor says that to be seen with a guy “it was assumed I was sleeping with him. And so I swore off hanging out with guys.” The note appears in the new release’s vinyl edition.

“People couldn’t sensationalise or sexualise that – right?” – Taylor Swift

She says that almost anything was “weaponized” against her” by a culture that claimed to believe in liberating women but consistently treated me with the harsh moral codes of the Victorian era.”

Taylor continued: “If I only hung out with my female friends, people couldn’t sensationalise or sexualise that – right? I would learn later on that people could and people would.”

Taylor Swift’s prologue for #1989TaylorsVersion 🥹🩵



“This moment is a reflection of the woods we’ve wandered through and all this love between us still glowing in the darkest dark.” pic.twitter.com/HGQDTPqKgo — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) October 27, 2023

She also made mention of “seeds of allyship and advocating for equality.” This could be seen as her distancing herself from the rumours. In the past, Taylor has said she’s not a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

In the past people have speculated the singer has been in relationships with Glee star Dianna Agron. The star has also previously denied any sense of a relationship. People also suspected Taylor of at one time being in a relationship with the American model Karlie Kloss.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is available now.