Tom Daley is used to making a bit of a splash through his career as a diver.



But you may have noticed that he keeps doing it at star-studded events, too.



The Olympian, who previously made headlines when he took a photograph of Troye Sivan urinating [above, right] at the Met Gala at Rihanna’s instruction, was at it again at this weekend’s BRIT Awards.

“PeeOV: Brits 2023” – Tom Daley

In a cheeky post added to Instagram, the star shared a picture of he and husband Dustin Lance Black using urinals. As you do.

He captioned the image: “PeeOV: Brits 2023”.

Our point of view is: Elton John would do anything for those suits. And the platform boots.

Tom and Dustin’s fabulous suits from the front (Image: Dave Benett)

The pic follows ‘Youth’ singer Troye revealing of his famous picture in 2021: “@badgalriri told @tomdaley to take this pic of me weeing.” Commenting on the post, diver Tom simply said: “True story.”

Tom and Dustin were parting at the official Universal Music BRIT Awards After-Party 2023 at 180 Studios in central London when the took the picture.

(Attitude was also there – we recognise the tiling of the bathroom floor.)



Also in attendance at the event was woman of the hour Kim Petras, who stole the show earlier in the evening with a performance of her and Sam Smith’s hit ‘Unholy’.