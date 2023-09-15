Strictly’s Layton Williams wants to ‘surprise’ everyone in Musicals week

Layton Williams wants to “surprise” everyone if he makes it to Musicals Week on Strictly Come Dancing.

The Bad Education star joined the Strictly class of 2023 in August along with broadcast Angela Rippon and actor Adam Thomas.

Speaking to Attitude alongside the entertainer Les Dennis, Layton realised the mainstay event on the Strictly calendar wasn’t necessarily an easy one for either of them.

Layton famously portrayed the titular character in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. Meanwhile, Les Dennis is well known for his theatre roles including Hairspray.

“That’s tough, isn’t it?” said Layton. We can’t do something from a musical we’re in,” he then said to Les.

“I couldn’t do Hairspray,” the entertainer replied before Layton joked they’d have to check their CVs to see which musicals they’ve crossed off between them.

Strictly‘s Les Dennis (Image: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

“I love Guys & Dolls as a musical. It’s my favourite that I’ve never been in. I saw the production recently. Marisha Wallace, who I did Hairspray with, is incredible in it. I’d be Nathan,” Les continued.

When it’s put to him that he couldn’t do Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Layton remembered it had already been done on Strictly.

“It’s obvious,” Layton added. “I need to surprise y’all. If I’m even there, we shall see. Let’s not get too excited!”

The Bad Education actor also discussed bringing LGBTQ+ representation to Strictly this year.

“I feel like the best way for me to represent the community is [to] just be 100% authentically myself,” he also told Attitude.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One as well as the BBC iPlayer on Saturday 16 September from 6:35pm.